Mavericks See Winning Streak

February 1, 2017





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks were unable to collect their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Quad City Mallards claimed a 6-5 win in a run-and-gun affair. The loss dropped Missouri's record to 18-19-7 on the season.

The Mallards broke Missouri's string of three straight games with the first goal, and the opening score came early in Tuesday's game. After the Mavericks posted the first two shots of the game, Quad City swiped away a breakout attempt and turned it into a score. Guillaume Gelinas was left alone off the far post and tapped a pass from Nolan LaPorte behind Josh Robinson 1:30 into the game. Grant Arnold buried the rebound of a shot off the crossbar one minute later to double Quad City's lead.

The Mavericks broke Quad City's early surge when Dane Fox hammered home a one-timer from the slot with 7:43 gone by in the first. Darren Nowick walked the puck off the left-wing wall and hit Fox with a pass between the circles. Dan Correale picked up the secondary assist on the goal. Quad City answered back, though, with Chris Francis slipping a shot past Robinson at 12:48 to reestablish the two-goal lead.

Missouri set a dominant pace early in the second period and, ultimately, it resulted in its second goal of the game. The Mavericks sent 14 shots on Quad City goalie Adam Vay before the period was seven minutes old. Nowick added a goal to his earlier assist when he sent that 14th shot past the outstretched pad of Vay. Carter Verhaeghe assisted on Nowick's goal and extended his point streak to 12 games.

It took Quad City 8:38 to put two shots Robinson's way in the second period, but the second hit the back of the net and put the Mallards back up by two. Brady Brassart took a centering pass from Jack Nevins and fired a wrist shot past Robinson for his eighth goal of the season. The Mavericks trimmed it back down to one, though, thanks to a Tyler Elbrecht one-timer from the left-wing circle and then tied it on Verhaeghe's 10th of season 1:09 later.

