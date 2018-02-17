Mavericks Salvage Point against Indy in Shootout Loss
February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (25-26-0-1) erased a 3-1 third period deficit thanks to goals from Jared VanWormer and Jordan Kwas to force overtime, but Indy (23-23-2-1) was able to come out with the extra point in a 4-3 shootout win Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Mavericks finished the game with a season-best 49 shots on goal and held a 21-shot advantage over Indy, but a 46-save performance from Matt Tomkins was the difference in the game.
Indy jumped on top 1-0 in the first, then halted Maverick momentum late in the second after John Schiavo tied it with a score just two minutes later. The Fuel then tacked on another goal just one minute into the third to take what seemed to be a safe 3-1 lead.
The Mavericks had other plans, though, as VanWormer and Kwas found the back of the net in the final 11 minutes to force the game to overtime and an eventual shootout.
The game snapped a streak of six contests without a point for KC, who will look to get back into the win column Sunday.
The Mavericks host the top team in the ECHL standings, the Florida Everblades, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. for Faith and Family Night.
