Mavericks Power Past Cyclones for Win

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks rode three power play goals to a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The win was Missouri's second on its nine-game home stand and improved its record to 16-18-7 on the season.

Entering play on Wednesday the Mavericks had given up the first goal in each of their last three games. This time around, however, the they turned the tables and netted the first two goals of the game. Kyle Schempp got things started by jamming home a loose puck from atop the crease of Cyclones goalie Mark Visentin. The goal came moments after the Mavericks' first power play of the game had expired. Kevin Tansey followed Schempp 2:02 later with a hard wrist shot that went off the post and in.

Andrew Courtney came into the game with consecutive two-point games and extended that streak by assisting on each of Missouri's first two goals. Carter Verhaeghe also extended his point streak to nine games with a first-period helper.

Cincinnati chipped into the lead with 1:34 left in the first thanks to a Jordan Sims goal, his eighth of the season. The tying marker for the Cyclones came from Nick Huard 3:34 into the second. Eamon McAdam bounced back after allowing those two goals and came up with a sprawling save to deny the Cyclones a goal on a 2-on-0 breakaway.

That save helped the Mavericks convert a late second-period power play into a 3-2 lead. Dane Fox and Verhaeghe combined to set up Darren Nowick low on the left wing for the go-ahead goal - his 15th of the season. A Mavericks hooking penalty on the ensuing faceoff, though, put Cincinnati right to work on the power play and Peter Leblanc cashed in to send the game into the second intermission tied at three.

The third period turned into a battle of dueling power plays as each team took turns converting with the man advantage. The Mavericks struck first 25 seconds into the frame with Verhaeghe ripping a wrist shot past Visentin, but the Cyclones answered back at 9:08 with Shane Walsh netting the power play goal. Verhaeghe and Fox continued their big nights as they picked up their fourth and third points, respectively, with assists on Matt Finn's game-winning goal at 15:01.

McAdam earned his fifth win of the season with 28 saves on the night. The Mavericks went 3-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

