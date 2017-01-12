Mavericks Introduce 2017 Coaching Staff

January 12, 2017 - Western Major Baseball League (WMBL) - Medicine Hat Mavericks News Release





The Medicine Hat Mavericks Baseball Club is excited to introduce their coaching staff for the 2017 season.

Field Manager - Michael Thompson. Michael joins the Mavericks organization with two seasons of play with the Quebec Capitals (CanAm League) under his belt. Throughout his career, Thompson played 3 years collegiate ball and 9 years professionally, including time with the Astros.

Assistant Coach - Andrew Murphy . Andrew joins us from the baseball program at Henderson State University. Murphy was a four-year letter winner at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Okla. Murphy played second base for the Eagles and finished his career with a .336 batting average.

Pitching Coach - Kyle Swannack. Kyle spent two years pitching at Bellevue College. During his time there, he helped his team become the 2011 NWAC Baseball champions. From there, Kyle spent four years playing at Washington State University.

Coaching staff and players will report to Medicine Hat the end of May with a three day mini-camp to launch the 2017 season.

Please see link for all updated 2017 Camps and Lessons.

http://www.themavericks.ca/camps-and-lessons

• Discuss this story on the Western Major Baseball League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Western Major Baseball League Stories from January 12, 2017

Mavericks Introduce 2017 Coaching Staff - Medicine Hat Mavericks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.