Mavericks Game Preview - January 31 vs. Quad City

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks have won four of the first five games, including three in a row, on their current nine-game home stand. Tonight they welcome the Quad City Mallards to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and look for a win that will put them over .500 for the first time this season.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (18-18-7) vs. Quad City Mallards (23-18-2)

WHAT: Season Game #44, Home Game #20

WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055. Broadcast carried live on [1]www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay.

CHECKING THE RIVALRY

The Mavericks are facing the Mallards tonight for the seventh of 10 meetings this season and the fourth of five at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are 2-3-1 against the Mallards on the campaign after a 4-3 loss on January 22. Including tonight, the Mavericks have faced the Mallards in four of their last seven games. Both teams come into tonight's action with their respective offenses on a roll. The Mallards swept a pair of games in Indy last weekend by a combined 12-3 score. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are averaging 4.4 goals per game through the first five of their nine-game home stand. Missouri and Quad City have had five of the first six games of this series decided by one goal.

ONE-TIMER * Dane Fox enters play this week leading the ECHL with 213 shots on goal. He is on pace to rack up 360 this season which will tie him for the fourth most shots in a season in the history of the ECHL.

