Mavericks Game Preview - January 28 vs. Cincinnati

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks have scored nine goals, five of them on the power play, in two games against the Cincinnati Cyclones this week. Tonight they look to keep that momentum rolling and pick up their third win in a row over the Cyclones, which would move the Mavericks back to .500 for the first time since November 30.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (17-18-7) vs. Cincinnati Cyclones (18-19-4)

WHAT: Season Game #43, Home Game #19

WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay.

The Mavericks are facing the Cyclones tonight for the fourth of four meetings this season and the third of three at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are 2-0-1 against the Cyclones this season after yesterday's 4-2 win. Tonight is the fifth time the Mavericks have faced the Cyclones on home ice, and they sport a 4-0-0 record in the prior games. Before the start of this series, Missouri's last home wins over Cincinnati were December 18 & 19, 2015 by scores of 5-2 and 3-2, respectively. The Mavericks have won five of their last seven games on home ice dating back to New Year's Eve, while the Cyclones are 8-14-0 on the road this season, which includes a 4-6-0 road record this month. Eleven of Cincinnati's 12 games this month are on the road.

ONE-TIMER

Carter Verhaeghe recorded two points (2a) yesterday to extend his point streak to a team-high 10 games. He has 22 points (7g, 15a) over that stretch. In his Mavericks career, Verhaeghe has scored at least one point in 25 of 31 games.

