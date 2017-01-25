Mavericks Game Preview - January 25 vs. Cincinnati

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for the first of a three-game series tonight. It's game number three of Missouri's nine-game home stand and they are 1-1-0 so far.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (15-18-7) vs. Cincinnati Cyclones (18-17-4)

WHAT: Season Game #41, Home Game #17 - Hockey Bingo. Fans 18+ will get a Bingo card and play along as the game goes on. Winners will get prizes from the Missouri Lottery and the Mavericks.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055. Broadcast carried live on [1]www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay.

CHECKING THE RIVALRY

The Mavericks are facing the Cyclones tonight for the second of four meetings this season and the first of three at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are 0-0-1 against the Cyclones this season after a 4-3 shootout loss in Cincinnati on Dec. 3. Tonight is just the third time ever the Mavericks have faced the Cyclones on home ice, and they have not lost to Cincinnati in two prior meetings. Missouri skated away with wins on December 18 & 19, 2015 by scores of 5-2 and 3-2, respectively. The Mavericks have won three of their last five games on home ice dating back to New Year's Eve, while the Cyclones are 8-12-0 on the road this season, which includes a 4-4-0 road record this month. Eleven of Cincinnati's 12 games this month are on the road.

ONE-TIMER * Carter Verhaeghe recorded an assist on Sunday to extend his point streak to a team-high eight games. He has 16 points (6g, 10a) over that stretch. In his Mavericks career, Verhaeghe has scored at least one point in 23 of 29 games.

