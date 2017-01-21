Mavericks Game Preview - January 21 vs. Quad City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After two weeks away the Missouri Mavericks return to home ice tonight for a showdown with the Quad City Mallards. Tonight's action kicks off nine consecutive home games for the Mavericks where they have won seven consecutive games against Quad City dating back to October 27, 2016.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (14-17-7) vs. Quad City Mallards (20-16-2)

WHAT: Season Game #39, Home Game #15 - 90s Night featuring 90s-inspired specialty jerseys and a live post-game auction.

WHEN: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay.

The Mavericks are facing the Mallards tonight for the fifth of 10 meetings this season and the second of five at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are 1-2-1 against the Mallards this season after a 5-4 overtime loss in Moline last night. The Mavericks and Mallards have made a habit of playing close games in their season series. Each of the first four games has been decided by a single goal, and the game-winning goal in three of those contests has been scored in the third period or overtime. Jumping out to an early lead has been tumultuous, as well, because the team to score first has seen its opponent come back to tie or take the lead in three prior games. Last night, though, was the first in the series where a team lost after leading in the third.

ONE-TIMER

The Mavericks offense has been operating at a 4-goals-per-game pace in its last six games. That surge has led to a 2-2-2 record in that time. 11 of those 24 goals have come in the third period or overtime.

