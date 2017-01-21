Mavericks Game Preview - January 21 vs. Quad City
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After two weeks away the Missouri Mavericks return to home ice tonight for a showdown with the Quad City Mallards. Tonight's action kicks off nine consecutive home games for the Mavericks where they have won seven consecutive games against Quad City dating back to October 27, 2016.
WHO: Missouri Mavericks (14-17-7) vs. Quad City Mallards (20-16-2)
WHAT: Season Game #39, Home Game #15 - 90s Night featuring 90s-inspired specialty jerseys and a live post-game auction.
WHEN: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.
WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay.
0 0 1 107 610 Missouri Mavericks 5 1 716 14.0 96 Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable
The Mavericks are facing the Mallards tonight for the fifth of 10 meetings this season and the second of five at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are 1-2-1 against the Mallards this season after a 5-4 overtime loss in Moline last night. The Mavericks and Mallards have made a habit of playing close games in their season series. Each of the first four games has been decided by a single goal, and the game-winning goal in three of those contests has been scored in the third period or overtime. Jumping out to an early lead has been tumultuous, as well, because the team to score first has seen its opponent come back to tie or take the lead in three prior games. Last night, though, was the first in the series where a team lost after leading in the third.
ONE-TIMER
The Mavericks offense has been operating at a 4-goals-per-game pace in its last six games. That surge has led to a 2-2-2 record in that time. 11 of those 24 goals have come in the third period or overtime.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2017
- ECHL Transactions - January 21 - ECHL
- GameDay - Aces at Utah - Saturday, January 21, 2017 - Alaska Aces
- Stars Wars Night in Allen, as Americans Host Wichita - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 21 vs. Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
- Jackals Open Second Half against Monarchs - Elmira Jackals
- Kevin Lynch Signs PTO with AHL Syracuse - Indy Fuel
- Game Day: Wichita at Allen, January 21st - Wichita Thunder
- Gameday - Adirondack (17-12-4-3) At Norfolk (12-21-4-0) - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Storylines- at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Power Past Cyclones 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jason Kasdorf Reassigned to Elmira - Elmira Jackals
- Dekanich (G) Recalled to Lehigh - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.21 (LA Kings Night) - Manchester Monarchs
- Gutsy, Gritty Effort Gets Aces Win at Utah - Alaska Aces
- Rush Blast Eagles on Walters Hat-Trick - Rapid City Rush
- Fucale and Martin Provide Goaltending Fireworks in 2-1 K-Wings Win - Brampton Beast
- Americans Win Behind Big Night by Moore - Allen Americans
- Walters' Hat Trick Leads Rush to 7-3 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Thunder Rally Halted in 5-3 Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Perfect 2017 Comes to An Abrupt Halt - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Shine in 7-2 Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Wrap up Road Trip with Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Fall in Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mallards Rally for 5-4 Shootout Victory - Quad City Mallards
- Fuel Open Homestand with 4-1 Defeat to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Royals Beat Thunder on Power Play Goal in Overtime, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Come up Short in Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.