Mavericks Game Preview - February 7 vs. Wichita

February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup continues tonight as the Mavericks host the Wichita Thunder in the third of a three-game series at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are 6-2-0 on their current nine-game homestand after a 7-6 overtime win against Wichita on Saturday night.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (20-19-7) vs. Wichita Thunder (15-23-3) - "Visit Wichita, VIsit Independence" Cup Game 9. The Mavericks are tied in the series 4-4-0. The series winner will receive a trophy at the end of the season and $2,000 for its local youth hockey organization.

WHAT: Season Game #47, Home Game #23 - Two-for-Tuesday featuring 2-for-1 tickets courtesy of Price Chopper and $2 domestic draft beers.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay.

The Mavericks are facing the Thunder tonight for the ninth of 14 meetings in this season's "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup. It's the fifth of eight between the clubs at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena where the Mavericks are 3-1-0 against Wichita. The Mavericks tied the season series at 4-4-0 with their OT win on Saturday. The Thunder are the Mavericks' most common opponent over the final two months of the regular season with, including this three-game series, eight games between Missouri and Wichita. Since their Jan. 14 meeting in Wichita, the Mavericks have gone 7-2-2 and are averaging 4.54 goals per game. Wichita, meanwhile, is 2-5-1 in that time with a 5.5 team goals-against average.

ONE-TIMER

Dane Fox leads the Mavericks with 12 multi-point outings on the season. He tied the team's season-high with four points (1g, 3a) last Saturday against Wichita, and he is the only Maverick to put up more than one four-point game this season.

