Mavericks Game Preview - February 4 vs. Wichita

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup continues tonight as the Mavericks host the Wichita Thunder in the second of a three-game series at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are 5-2-0 on their current nine-game homestand after a 4-2 win over the Thunder last night.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (19-19-7) vs. Wichita Thunder (15-23-2) - "Visit Wichita, VIsit Independence" Cup Game 8. The Mavericks trail the series 3-4-0. The series winner will receive a trophy at the end of the season and $2,000 for its local youth hockey organization.

WHAT: Season Game #46, Home Game #22 - Mac's Birthday Party. The Mavericks will give away 1,500 Mac bobblehead dolls and there will be an intermission broomball game, courtesy of Charlie Hustle, featuring beloved mascots including; KC Wolf, Blue from Sporting KC, Mac and many others.

WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay.

The Mavericks are facing the Thunder tonight for the eighth of 14 meetings in this season's "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup. It's the fourth of eight between the clubs at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena where the Mavericks are 2-1-0 against Wichita. The Mavericks trail, overall, in the "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup with a 3-4-0 mark. The Thunder are the Mavericks' most common opponent over the final two months of the regular season with, including last night, eight games between Missouri and Wichita. In ten games since they faced the Thunder on January 14, the Mavericks have gone 6-2-2 and are averaging 4.3 goals per game. Wichita, meanwhile, is 2-5-0 in that time with a 5.3 team goals-against average.

ONE-TIMER

The Mavericks' record on their nine-game home stand sits at 5-2-0 following a 4-2 win over Wichita last night. Missouri has scored four goals or more in six of the first seven games and is 7-for-28 (25%) on the power play.

