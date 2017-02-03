Mavericks Game Preview - February 3 vs. Wichita

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup resumes tonight as the Mavericks host the Wichita Thunder at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. It is Game 7 of 14 in the season series and the Mavericks are 2-4-0 against the Thunder to this point. Missouri is, however, 4-2-0 on its current nine-game home stand.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (18-19-7) vs. Wichita Thunder (15-22-2) - "Visit Wichita, VIsit Independence" Cup Game 7. The Mavericks trail the series 2-4-0. The series winner will receive a trophy at the end of the season and $2,000 for its local youth hockey organization.

WHAT: Season Game #45, Home Game #21 - First Responders Night. The Mavericks will have events throughout the night to honor local first responders, including an intermission broomball game between police and fire departments.

WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 7:35 p.m.

WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay. Tonight's game will feature a "Friday Night Ice" television broadcast live on KSMO-TV. Joel Goldberg will handle the play-by-play while Mavericks assistant coach Simon Watson will provide analysis. The pregame show begins the broadcast at 7:00 p.m.

The Mavericks are facing the Thunder tonight for the seventh of 14 meetings in this season's "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup. It's the third of eight between the clubs at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena where the Mavericks are 1-1-0 against Wichita. The Mavericks trail overall in the "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup with a 2-4-0 mark. The Thunder are the Mavericks' most common opponent over the final two months of the regular season with, including tonight, eight games between Missouri and Wichita. Since they last met on January 14, the Mavericks have gone 5-2-2 and are averaging 4.33 goals per game. Wichita, meanwhile, is 2-4-0 in that time with a 5.5 team goals-against average.

ONE-TIMER

Carter Verhaeghe won ECHL Player of the Month honors after netting 27 points (11g, 16a) in 12 games last month. He is on a 12-game point streak (11g, 16a), and has multiple points in 10 of his 13 games this season.

