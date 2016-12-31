Mavericks Game Preview - December 31 vs. Quad City
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Tonight the Missouri Mavericks welcome the Quad City Mallards to Independence for the first time since April 17, 2016 - Game Two of the first round of the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Mavericks are looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to the Mallards in Moline last night.
WHO: Missouri Mavericks (11-15-5) vs. Quad City Mallards (18-9-2)
WHAT: Season Game #32, Home Game #12
WHEN: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 7:05 p.m.
WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay. A special edition of "Friday Night Ice" will broadcast tonight's game on KSMO-TV starting at 7:05 p.m.
The Mavericks are facing the Mallards tonight for the third of 10 meetings this season and the first of five at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks and Mallards are finishing a weekend home-and-home series tonight after taking a two- month break in the season series. Including this weekend's games, the Mavericks and Mallards will meet six times between now and the end of January. Quad City's win in the season series opener broke the Mavericks' nine-game winning streak against the Mallards that included all of the 15-16 regular season and the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Prior to that, Missouri had not lost to Quad City since March 29, 2015. Quad City has won five of its last six entering tonight while the Mavericks have lost five of their last six.
ONE-TIMER
Matt Finn's assist last night extended his career-best point streak to five games (1g, 4a). Dating back to December 7 in Allen, Finn has registered a point in eight of the Mavericks' last 11 games.
