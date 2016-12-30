Mavericks Game Preview - December 30 at Quad City

MOLINE, Ill. - Tonight the Missouri Mavericks look to shake off back-to-back losses in a road matchup with the Quad City Mallards. It's just the second meeting of the season between the teams, and kicks off a home-and-home series that concludes tomorrow in Independence.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (11-14-5) at Quad City Mallards (17-9-2)

WHAT: Season Game #31, Away Game #20

WHEN: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: iWireless Center - 1201 River Dr., Moline, Ill. 61265 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay. Watch parties hosted by Twin Peaks in Independence and the Blue Line in River Market.

The Mavericks are facing the Mallards tonight for the second of 10 meetings this season and the second of five at the iWireless Center. The Mavericks and Mallards have gone over two months since they last met on October 26, but starting with this weekend's home-and-home series they will see each other six times between now and the end of January. Quad City's win in the season series opener broke the Mavericks' nine-game winning streak against the Mallards that included all of the 15-16 regular season and the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Prior to that, Missouri had not lost to Quad City since March 29, 2015. Quad City has won four of its last five entering tonight while the Mavericks have lost four of their last five.

ONE-TIMER

The Mavericks have struck for the first goal of the game in less than two minutes in each of their last two games. Rocco Carzo's goal 43 seconds in on Wednesday night was Missouri's fastest to begin a game this season.

