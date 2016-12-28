Mavericks Game Preview - December 28 vs. Utah

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Tonight the Missouri Mavericks play host to the Utah Grizzlies for the first time in team history. The Mavericks have gone 2-0-0 this season against teams that they have played for the very first time (Florida and Orlando). It's the second of four games over a five-day span for the Mavericks.

WHO: Missouri Mavericks (11-13-5) vs. Utah Grizzlies (10-16-3)

WHAT: Season Game #30, Home Game #11

WHEN: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, Mo. 64055 . Broadcast carried live on www.missourimavericks.com, Missouri Mavericks mobile app and ECHL.TV. Live gameday Tweeting at @MoMavsGameDay.

The Mavericks are facing the Grizzlies tonight for the first of four meetings this season and the first of one at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Tonight is the first-ever meeting between the Mavericks and Grizzlies following Missouri's joining of the Mountain Division last offseason. The Grizzlies are the third Mountain Division foe the Mavericks have faced this season after Allen (1-4-0) and Alaska (1-0-1). The Mavericks make their inaugural visit to West Valley City to face the Grizzlies for the final three games of the season from April 5 to 8. The Grizzlies have surrendered the most goals in the Western Conference at 103, and have scored the fourth-fewest at 79.

ONE-TIMER

Tyler Elbrecht's goal last night gave him goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career and a career-best three goals on the season. He is currently on pace for 19 points which would be a career high.

