Mavericks Fantasy Team & Golden Goalie Selection Announced

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (January 26, 2016) - The Missouri Mavericks announced today, in conjunction with the ECHL, that Rocco Carzo has been selected as their representative on the 2016-17 ECHL Fantasy Team and Josh Robinson has been selected as the Golden Goalie.

Fans had the opportunity to vote on ECHL.com for one player on each ECHL member team's ballot to help select the 2016-17 Fantasy Team. As the Mavericks' representative, Carzo will wear a jersey featuring an ECHL Fantasy Team patch at the home game this Saturday against Cincinnati.

Additionally, Robin participate in the MeiGray Golden Goalie Program. He will wear his special jersey for this Saturday's game, as well.

Both Carzo's Fantasy Team skater and Robinson's MeiGray goaltender jerseys will be available for bid through The MeiGray Group. Jerseys will be available for bid starting on March 2 and running through March 23.

Fantasy Team and Golden Goalie Jersey Participants

Team Fantasy Skater Golden Goalie

Adirondack Ty Loney Mason McDonald

Alaska Garet Hunt Kevin Carr

Allen Greger Hanson Riley Gill

Atlanta Derek Nesbitt Matt Ginn

Brampton Brandon Marino Zachary Fucale

Cincinnati Peter Leblanc Michael Houser

Colorado Darryl Bootland Clarke Saunders

Elmira Steven Kaunisto Jason Kasdorf

Florida Matt Berry Anthony Peters

Fort Wayne Shawn Szydlowski Pat Nagle

Greenville Justin DaSilva Mackenzie Skapski

Idaho Jefferson Dahl Landon Bow

Indy Kevin Lynch Jake Hildebrand

Kalamazoo Tyler Biggs Joel Martin

Manchester Daniel Ciampini Sam Brittain

Missouri Rocco Carzo Josh Robinson

Norfolk Jaedon Descheneau Brandon Anderson

Orlando Eric Faille Ryan Massa

Quad City Sam Warning C.J. Motte

Rapid City Lindsay Sparks Adam Morrison

Reading Olivier Labelle Mark Dekanich

South Carolina Trevor Gillies Parker Milner

Toledo Evan Rankin Jake Paterson

Tulsa Emerson Clark Jamie Phillips

Utah Mathieu Aubin Ryan Faragher

Wheeling Derek Army Sean Magure

Wichita Ian Lowe Scott Greenham

About the Missouri Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the Mountain Division of the Western Conference of the ECHL- the Premier 'AA' Hockey League in North America. Founded in 2009, the Mavericks are entering their eighth season in team history at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are the defending Brabham Cup winners after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season, and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

About The MeiGray Group: The leading distributor of game-worn hockey jerseys, The MeiGray Group has sold more than 7,000 ECHL game-worn jerseys since 2002-03.

The MeiGray Group, which has sold more than 50,000 game-worn jerseys since its inception in 1997, partners with USA Hockey and directs the NHL-MeiGray Game-Worn Jersey Authentication Program. MeiGray Group also partners with the National Basketball Association.

About the ECHL: Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 27 teams in 21 states and one Canadian province for its 29th season in 2016-17. There have been 613 players who have started their career in the ECHL who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 14 who have made their NHL debuts in the 2016-17 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 26 of the 30 NHL teams in 2016-17, marking the 20th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.