Mavericks Drop Third Straight Decision

December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





MOLINE, Ill- The Missouri Mavericks fell by a 3-2 score to the Quad City Mallards on Friday night at the iWireless Center. The loss was the Mavericks' third in a row and moved their record to 11-15-5 on the season.

On Wednesday in Independence, Rocco Carzo scored the fastest goal to begin a game for the Mavericks this season with his ninth on the campaign 43 seconds in. Tonight Carzo one-upped himself by deflecting a Matt Finn point shot in for his 10th goal of the season 37 seconds into the game. The Mavericks generated two shots and drew a penalty on their first shift of the game and set the stage for Carzo's power play goal. Missouri wasn't able to extend the lead despite a few good scoring chances, and Quad City eventually broke through for the tying goal. Grant Arnold swung toward the net from the left wing and placed a shot just under the crossbar behind Josh Robinson.

Robinson turned in a strong second period for the Mavericks as the Mallards ratcheted up the pressure. Eighteen shots were sent Robinson's way in the middle frame and he swatted away all but one - a breakaway by Brady Brassart at the 18-minute mark. The Mallards needed that goal by Brassart to draw even with the Mavericks for the second time. Dane Fox buried the rebound of a Tommy Vannelli slap shot at 15:18 and had the Mavericks ahead 2-1 at that point. The goal was Fox's second point of the game after he earned the secondary assist on Carzo's first-period goal.

The Mavericks fell behind in the game for the first time early in the third period. The Mallards capitalized on a power play opportunity when Fox picked up a double minor for roughing. Alex Petan backhanded a rebound past Robinson for his 11th goal of the season 3:39 into the frame. Quad City had a 6-1 shot advantage near the midway point of the period, but the Mavericks righted the ship and carried play for much of the rest of the game. Kevin Tansey and Finn each had good looks at the tying goal, but neither could capitalize and send the game to overtime.

Robinson was named third star of the game for his 38-save effort in the loss. The Mavericks ended the night 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

