Mavericks Drop Sixth Straight, 4-2

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (25-25-0-1) led after 40 minutes of play but could not hold on as three third-period goals propelled the Indy Fuel (22-23-2-1) to a 4-2 victory Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Darian Dziurzynski led the way for the visiting team with two goals while Corey Durocher and Greg Betzold scored for the Mavericks. New addition Mavric Parks got the start between the pipes, stopping 29 of 32 shots faced in the game. The loss snapped a 10-game win streak over the Fuel.

It was the first time this season that the Mavericks lost when leading after two periods.

The Fuel scored first, former Maverick Reed Seckel finding the back of the net early in the opening frame. Durocher responded with his first score in his first period in Kansas City to draw even through 20 minutes.

The Mavericks got the lone score of the second period, a power play goal from Betzold to claim a 2-1 edge after 40 minutes of play.

The Mavericks look to bounce back tomorrow night as they meet the Fuel once again at 7:05.

