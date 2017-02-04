Mavericks Claw out a Victory Against Wichita

INDEPENDENCE, Mo.- The Missouri Mavericks battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits to earn a 4-2 win over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The win was Missouri's fifth on its nine-game home stand and improved its record to 19-19-7 on the season.

The win brought the Mavericks' record in the "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup to 3-4-0. The winner of the series receives a trophy at the end of the season and $2,000 for its local youth hockey organization.

In their most recent action last Tuesday, the Mavericks played a veritable track meet with Quad City and combined with the Mallards for 11 goals. Friday night against the Thunder got off to a different start as starting goalies Eamon McAdam and Scott Greenham combined for 15 saves in a scoreless first period. McAdam had the heavier workload with a nine-save effort for the Mavericks in the opening stanza.

McAdam withstood a Wichita barrage for a long stretch of the second period and stopped each of the first 18 shots he saw in the frame. However, the Thunder capitalized on their third power play of the game to grab a 1-0 lead. Vincent Dunn jammed a rebound past McAdam through a crowd of bodies on the edge of the crease for his second goal of the season at 12:52.

Missouri swung some momentum late in the second with a four-shot power play, but Greenham denied each bid and kept the Thunder in front. The tying goal finally materialized, however, in the final minute of the period. Kyle Schempp broke into the Wichita zone on a 2-on-1 with Andrew Courtney and fed a pass across to the Mavericks' captain. Courtney banged a shot home with 10 seconds left in the frame for his sixth goal of the season.

Wichita edged back into the lead with a Zach O'Brien goal 5:50 into the second period. O'Brien took a pass at center ice, cut around a Mavericks defender and used a deke to the backhand to tuck the puck past McAdam. The lead was short-lived, though, as reigning ECHL Player of the Month Carter Verhaeghe pulled the Mavericks even 1:40 later.

Eric Scheid, who had six assists in three games with the Mavericks coming into tonight's action, drove the middle and drew a pair of defenders. The puck was left in the slot for Verhaeghe who beat Greenham glove side. The goal was Verhaeghe's 12th of the season and it extended his point streak to 13 games.

Jesse Graham, who had been out of action since January 15, cashed in the go-ahead goal with time winding down in the third. His wrist shot from the blue line beat a screened Greenham with 2:40 to play, and netted the defender his third goal of the season.

Dan Correale added an unassisted empty-net goal to seal the win.

McAdam turned in 37 saves and earned his third consecutive victory, and seventh of the season overall. The Mavericks went 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

