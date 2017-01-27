Mavericks Blow Past Cyclones

News Release

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks claimed their second consecutive win over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The teams combined for 52 penalty minutes and four power play goals, but the Mavericks skated away with the 4-2 victory and improved their record to 17-18-7.

The Mavericks started out tonight's contest with a dialed-in defense and held Cincinnati without a shot on goal for just over the first seven minutes of play. Meanwhile, Missouri tested Cincinnati goalie Michael Houser with five shots in that time, but was unable to dent the scoreboard. It took until the late stages of the first for the Mavericks' offense to really kick in.

Eric Scheid, who was acquired in a trade with Florida on Tuesday, made a strong first impression in his Mavericks debut. He drew a penalty on a partial breakaway on his second shift of the game and then earned the primary assist on Rocco Carzo's opening goal at 17:46. Scheid banked a pass off the end wall to Carzo on the left wing who beat Houser for his 15th goal of the season. Carter Verhaeghe also assisted to extend his point streak to 10 games.

Missouri appeared to be headed into the break up by one, but a late power play goal by Dane Fox padded the lead. The Mavericks set Fox up for a one-timer from the high slot off of the faceoff to begin the power play, and he cashed in with 37 seconds left in the frame. Carzo and Verhaeghe assisted to register multi-point games.

Cincinnati out-chanced the Mavericks on the power play 2-1 in the second period, and out-shot the Mavericks 10-7 in the frame. But Eamon McAdam, who made his second start in a row against the Cyclones, answered the call each time he was tested and kept Missouri ahead by a pair. The biggest scare came near the midway point of the period. A Cyclones shot squeezed through McAdam's pads, but the rookie keeper swept the puck out of the crease with his stick.

After being held without a goal during the second period, the Mavericks' attack went quickly to work in the third and built the lead to three. As the final seconds ticked away on the third Missouri power play Matt Finn sent a wrist shot from the blue line goal-ward. A screened Houser never saw the shot and Finn potted his fourth goal of the season.

Matt Robertson got in on the act at 8:59 and stretched the lead to four with his first pro goal. Kyle Schempp and Jacob Doty teamed up with the helpers to send Robertson in on the attack down the left wing.

Colin Mulvey broke up McAdam's bid for his first pro shutout at 11:03 with a power play goal that was assisted by Arvin Atwal and Craig Dalrymple. Another power play goal, scored by Eric Knodel, brought the Cyclones within two with 3:12 to play. The Mavericks disputed the ruling because of contact with McAdam, but after a lenghty discussion between officials the goal stood.

McAdam earned his sixth win of the season with 27 saves on the night. The Mavericks went 2-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-7 on the penalty kill.

