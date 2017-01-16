Mavericks Battle Past Allen for OT Win

ALLEN, Texas - The Missouri Mavericks took Allen to overtime for the second time in less than 48 hours on Monday afternoon. Today the Mavericks prevailed in the sudden-death frame and skated away from Allen Event Center with a 5-4 win. The victory improved their record to 14-17-6.

Despite playing their third game in less than 72 hours, the Mavericks came out sharp in the first period and jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Americans. Ryan Obuchowski started things early with a slap shot from the point that eluded Allen goalie Jamie Murray and put Missouri in front 2:10 into the game. The goal was Obuchowski's third of the season and gave him four points (1g, 3a) in his last five games.

After the even-strength score by Obuchowski, the Mavericks' power play took over and generated a pair of goals to boost the lead. Carter Verhaeghe set up a Dane Fox one-timer from the slot at 11:56 and then earned a secondary helper on Rocco Carzo's man-advantage score at 17:50. The helpers gave Verhaeghe his fourth multi-point game in six outings this season, and 13th in 26 games in his Mavericks career.

The second period was the near polar-opposite of the first as Allen took advantage of the special teams play to net a pair of goals and pull within one of the Mavericks. Missouri was tagged with six penalties in the frame, four of which led to Allen power plays, and Eric Roy converted power play goals at 5-on-3 and 5-on-4 just 22 seconds apart. The goals were his seventh and eighth of the season, respectively. Eamon McAdam turned in 12 saves in the period to keep the Mavericks ahead by one for the start of the third period.

In the third period, Allen's Gary Steffes took advantage of some open ice in front of McAdam's crease and one-timed a pass home for the tying goal at 5:52. Missouri stole momentum back away from the Americans, though, thanks to Fox finishing a rush for his 13th of the season at 11:41. Luke Juha, who had been out with an injury since before Christmas, made the key assist on the 2-on-1 rush.

The Mavericks were unable to close out the win in regulation thanks to David Makowski who sent a slap shot from the point past McAdam with 3:28 to play. Missouri refused to concede the lead, however, and Fox netted his fourth point of the game (2g, 2a) by setting up Darren Nowick's overtime winner.

McAdam tallied his fourth win of the season, second against Allen, with a 29-save effort on the day. The Mavericks went 2-for-8 on the power play and 5-for-7 on the penalty kill.

Mark your calendar! The Mavericks return home on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:05 p.m. to face the Quad City Mallards on 90s night! The Mavericks will be wearing 90s-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game. Groups of 15 or more are eligible for discounted tickets and preferred seating based on availability. Call the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 to book your group outing.

