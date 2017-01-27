Mavericks Announce $2 Beer Tuesday Promotion

News Release

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks announced today a new promotion for their Tuesday home games at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - $2 beers. This offer, along with the traditional Price Chopper Tuesday, will be available at all remaining Tuesday home games this season.

"We are thrilled to bring our fans this new $2 beer promotion on Tuesdays," said Mavericks general manager Brent Thiessen. "We pride ourselves on providing exceptional value to the fan experience at our home games and this offer will enhance that value."

All concourse concession areas at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, including the new Craft Corner, will be available for $2 beer purchases. The promotional price applies to all draft domestic beers offered at the game, not craft or microbrew options or bottled domestics.

The $2 price will be available from the time doors open until the conclusion of the second period.

Along with the $2 draft beer special, fans can take advantage of the Price Chopper Tuesdays ticket special. To cash in on the 2-for-1 ticket deal, use the code CHOPPER online at www.ticketmaster.com upon checkout or show your Price Chopper card at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office.

The Mavericks have three Tuesday home games coming up where fans can take advantage of these great specials:

Tuesday, Jan. 31 vs. Quad City

Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Wichita

Tuesday, March 14 vs. Wichita

Tuesday home games begin at 7:05 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 for season ticket holders and 6:00 for general public.

Mark your calendar! The Mavericks return home on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:35 p.m. to face the Cincinnati Cyclones! Join us for Cheeze's Princess Party and Bobblehead giveaway. The first 1,500 fans through the door will take home Cheeze's bobblehead. Groups of 15 or more are eligible for discounted tickets and preferred seating based on availability. Call the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 to book your group outing.

About the Missouri Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the Mountain Division of the Western Conference of the ECHL- the Premier 'AA' Hockey League in North America. Founded in 2009, the Mavericks are entering their eighth season in team history at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are the defending Brabham Cup winners after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season, and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

