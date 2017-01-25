Mavericks Acquire Eric Scheid from Florida

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks announced today that they have acquired forward Eric Scheid (SHY-d) from the Florida Everblades in exchange for the ECHL rights to defenseman Bryce Aneloski.

Scheid, 24, is a rookie out of Penn State University. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has nine points (6g, 3a) in 24 games with the Everblades this season. Scheid, a native of Blaine, Minn., has recorded three multi-point games this season including two two-goal games. He played against the Mavericks when they visited Florida on November 19 but was held without a point.

Aneloski had seven assists in nine games with the Mavericks this season before receiving a professional tryout on November 9 with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. He posted three points (1g, 2a) in 21 games with the Condors before signing a standard AHL contract with the club on January 17. For his Mavericks career, Aneloski posted 35 points (8g, 27a) and 22 penalty minutes in 76 games.

Scheid is not expected to be available for tonight's game between the Mavericks and Cincinnati Cyclones.

About the Missouri Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the Mountain Division of the Western Conference of the ECHL- the Premier 'AA' Hockey League in North America. Founded in 2009, the Mavericks are entering their eighth season in team history at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are the defending Brabham Cup winners after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season, and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

