Mattson Recalled by Rockford; Hog Talk at 4 p.m. Today

January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced on Monday that they have recalled defenseman Nick Mattson from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Mattson, 25, has picked up 12 points on a goal and 11 assists in 32 games with Indy this season. A native of Chanhassen, Minn., Mattson split time between the IceHogs and Fuel last season, collecting seven points (1g, 6a) and a +4 plus/minus rating in 17 games for the Hogs, while also notching 15 points (1g, 14a) in 48 games for Indy.

Along with fellow IceHogs Nick Schmaltz and Luke Johnson, Mattson also played collegiately at the University of North Dakota before joining Rockford. In four seasons with the Fighting Hawks (2011-15), the 6-1, 184 lbs. blueliner potted 17 goals and 61 assists for 78 points.

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, in conjunction with Vintage @ 501, are ringing in the New Year with Bud Light Hog Talk at a special 4 p.m. start time today, Monday, Jan. 2. Fans are invited to watch Rockford's NHL affiliate, the Chicago Blackhawks, take on the St. Louis Blues in the NHL's annual Winter Classic live at Vintage 501 before enjoying the monthly talk show.

The show is broadcast live from Vintage 501 in downtown Rockford on the first Monday of each month. This month's show will follow the 2017 Winter Classic at 12 p.m. Hog Talk will begin at 4 p.m. following the conclusion of the Winter Classic. Goaltender Lars Johansson, defenseman Viktor Svedberg and Head Coach Ted Dent are scheduled to appear. Guests are subject to change without notice.

Once a month, from October through April, IceHogs broadcasters Bob Mills and Kevin Peters help fans get to know each player and coach, review the previous week's games and look ahead to the upcoming schedule during Hog Talk.

The live show is a great chance for fans to meet the players and coaches, ask questions, sign up to win prizes courtesy of the IceHogs and enjoy some great food and drink specials at Vintage 501 (501 E. State St.).

For those unable to attend the show in person, Monday's show will be available streaming live on WXRX.com.

The following are the scheduled dates for Hog Talk during the 2016-17 season:

January 2

February 6

March 6

April 3

