Matt Steinmetz Named Assistant GM for Rafters

News Release

Steinmetz comes to Rafters after most recently working for Milwaukee Brewers organization

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - As the Rafters begin the march toward their 9th season the team has announced a new addition to the front office. Matt Steinmetz has been named Assistant General Manager.

"Matt comes to us with a wide array of experiences, having been an intern in the Northwoods League to working for the Brewers and Bucks," said Rafters general manager John Fanta. "I look forward to having him meet all of our fans and contribute a new perspective to our continued success."

Since 2014, Steinmetz has interned for multiple sports organizations including the Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Blizzard, and Green Bay Bullfrogs. His other experiences include stints with the Milwaukee Admirals and Milwaukee Brewers. Most recently, he was a part of the Brewers Grounds Staff while working towards his Master's degree. Steinmetz will work with Rafters season ticket package holders and businesses to find entertainment and group outing solutions and will also oversee game day operations at Witter Field.

Steinmetz began his career in baseball as an intern with Green Bay Bullfrogs of the Northwoods League in 2015. He received his Bachelor's degree in History and Political Science from St. Norbert College in 2015 and his Master's in Sports Business Management from Cardinal Stritch in 2017. Matt is a native of Boyd, Wisconsin.

"This organization has been very successful the past few seasons and I look forward to doing my part to continue that," Steinmetz said. "I am excited to help bring a high-quality product to Rafters fans and hopefully another Championship."

