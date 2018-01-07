Matt Kavanaugh to Return as Pacifics Manager

News Release

San Rafael, CA - Today the San Rafael Pacifics announced that Matt Kavanaugh will return for his fourth season as field manager in 2018. Kavanaugh became the Pacifics manager prior to the 2015 season, and is the longest tenured manager in franchise history.

"I am humbled and overjoyed to be back managing the Pacifics again in 2018." Kavanaugh said. "This organization has been a big part of my life for years and I am dedicated to getting this team another championship."

In 2015, Kavanaugh led the Pacifics to their third league title, posting a 48-30 overall record. The team surged into the championship game with a 29-11 second half record, defeating the Sonoma Stompers to win the team's third title in four years. Kavanaugh's 2016 Pacifics club finished 41-37, second in the league behind Sonoma.

Prior to his managerial career, Kavanaugh played six seasons of independent baseball, including his final two with the Pacifics. In 2014, Kavanaugh hit a team high 11 home runs and was second on the team with 47 RBI.

"Matt Kavanaugh defines what it means to be a part of the Pacifics family", said Pacifics President and General Manager Mike Shapiro. "Matt's knowledge of the game, his understanding of leadership and his commitment to success is second to none. I greatly admire and respect him, and more importantly, consider him my friend. I couldn't do this without him."

Kavanaugh played collegiately at San Francisco State, Butte College, and the University of the Pacific. He attended De La Salle High School in Concord where he helped contribute to the Spartans 151 game win streak as a safety. He currently serves as an assistant coach with Academy of Art University in San Francisco, and has also coached at Clayton Valley Charter School in Concord. He currently resides in Martinez with his wife Bree and one year old daughter Aria.

