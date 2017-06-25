News Release

U.S. Men's National Team head coach Bruce Arena is looking to lead the U.S. to its sixth confederation championship title. Less than a year out from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, this tournament provides a huge platform for players to demonstrate they should be included if the U.S. qualifies.

"It's a good roster with a nice blend of experienced, veteran players and a good group of newcomers as well," Arena said. "There's good balance at every position. We can play a number of ways, and I think all these players have a desire to play for the U.S. and will be working hard. It will be a competitive camp. They are going to be highly motivated, very coachable and they have an opportunity to make a statement."

Players begin reporting June 25 into Nashville. The team heads to East Hartford, Conn. for a tournament tune-up against Ghana on July 1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. ET, and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN, UniMas and UDN (with a pregame show on UniMas and UDN starting at 4 p.m. ET). Fans can also follow the game live on Twitter at @ussoccer and @ussoccer_esp, and Facebook.

Per tournament rules, the final roster must be submitted no later than June 27. A player may be replaced on the roster up to 24 hours prior a team's first match of the group phase in the case of injury. In addition, a total of six changes may be made in the 24 hours after the end of the group phase ahead of the Knockout Round. In both instances, the replacement players must come from the 40-man preliminary roster.

