Matt Erickson Returns to Manage Timber Rattlers

News Release

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Matt Erickson will return as the manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the 2018 season. Erickson, a native of Appleton, is back for his eighth season as the manager for Milwaukee's Midwest League affiliate.

Erickson has led the Timber Rattlers to the postseason three times, including the 2012 Midwest League Championship. He is the longest-serving manager in the history of Appleton Professional Baseball.

Longest Serving Managers for Appleton Professional Baseball: - Matt Erickson: Eight seasons (2010-present) - Gordy Lund: Five seasons (1974, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1980) - Billy DeMars: Three seasons (1963-1965) - Gary Thurman: Three seasons (2000-2002) - Eddie Dancisak: Two-and-a-half seasons (1940-1942)

The remainder of Wisconsin's coaching staff for the 2018 season will be announced soon.

Erickson's Timber Rattlers will begin the 2018 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 5. Their home opener is Saturday, April 7 at 4:05pm against the Beloit Snappers.

