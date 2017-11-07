MATT CLARE NAMED TO THE MASL TEAM OF THE WEEK

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Sockers' Matt Clare was named to the MASL Team Of The Week for his five-point performance in the two games to begin the season. A league-high total of four players were placed on the Honorable Mention list.

With the game seemingly headed to overtime, Clare broke free and scored the game-winning goal with only 41.7 seconds left. Added with the two assists he supplied earlier in the game, Clare led all scorers in the game with three points. In the season opener against El Paso, Clare tallied one goal and one assist to add to his total for the week.

The first full weekend of Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) games was filled with exciting action, thrilling endings and fantastic player performances. The players below proved to be the best of the best in their respective games and have earned recognition as members of the Team of the Week.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points, and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

MASL TEAM OF THE WEEK

GOALKEEPER: Diego Reynoso (Monterrey Flash)

DEFENSE: Thiago Goncalves (Ontario Fury)

MIDFIELD: Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave) & Matt Clare (San Diego Sockers)

FORWARD: Mauricio Salles (Florida Tropics) & Slavisa Ubiparipovic (Syracuse Silver Knights)

HONORABLE MENTION: Chris Toth (San Diego Sockers), Cedar Cerda (San Diego Sockers), Drew Ruggles (Milwaukee Wave), Lucas Teixeira (Florida Tropics), Bryan Perez (Kansas City Comets), Christian Gutierrez (El Paso Coyotes), Brandon Escoto (San Diego Sockers), Victor France (St Louis Ambush), Kraig Chiles (San Diego Sockers), Carlos Farias (Monterrey Flash), Leonardo De Oliveira (Ontario Fury), Freddy Moojen (Florida Tropics), Robert Renaud (Milwaukee Wave), Efrain Martinez (Monterrey Flash), Derek Huffman (Cedar Rapids Rampage), Leo Gibson (Kansas City Comets)

The Sockers return to action on Sunday, November 12, 5:05 p.m., against division rival Tacoma for PJ/Onesie Night. The first 2,500 supporters will receive a free cell phone credit card holder. Free Parking is always courtesy of the team. Tickets are available at AXS.com or by calling 866-799-GOAL (4625)

