Matinee Game, Purple Game and Toy Night Among Promotions for Homestand

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 vs. Manitoba Moose

Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Time: 11 a.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 9 a.m.).

16th Annual Matinee Game presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan: The Griffins' annual matinee game has become a major educational event for West Michigan schools. Approximately 2,500 students and teachers will arrive at 9 a.m. to take part in many unique learning experiences prior to the game's start time of 11 a.m. This season, the Griffins have partnered with local organizations such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to provide a variety of "Healthy Goals for Life" themed educational displays and exhibits for students and teachers.

Winning Wednesday presented by Farm Bureau Insurance: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' victory against Manitoba on Feb. 8 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game (11 a.m. start) or the March 29 game against Milwaukee (7 p.m. start). To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Comic Book Giveaway: All kids in attendance will receive a first-edition Griffins comic book, "All the Pretty Things," created by local artist Rob O'Neil.

Library Nights: For every Wednesday game, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game) or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $20 advance and $23 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 vs. San Antonio Rampage

Presented by Van Andel Institute

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Purple Community Game presented by Van Andel Institute: Purple, the color associated with cancer awareness, will be the theme of the night as the Griffins host their sixth annual Purple Community Game to benefit the Van Andel Institute. Fans can enjoy many purple elements, ranging from purple concession items to graphics during the game. They can also become a member of Purple Community, a group dedicated to connecting individuals who are passionate about fighting cancer and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Purple Jersey Auction: After the game, fans can bid on the purple jerseys that will be worn by the Griffins during the game, with proceeds to benefit the Van Andel Institute. The jersey auction will take place off of the Griffins' bench in sections 121 and 122. Select players will also be in attendance.

Purple Packs: Through this online offer, specially priced lower level center ice seating to the Griffins Purple Community Game is just $23 per ticket or lower level faceoff seating is $19 per ticket - plus no service fees. The first 50 people who purchase a Purple Pack will receive two passes to be part of the Griffins High Five Tunnel during the starting lineup introductions. Proceeds from every Purple Pack purchased will be donated to Van Andel Institute. Tickets are available at griffinshockey.com/purple.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Get in the D-ZONE presented by Family Fitness: Every Friday night is a Griffins D-Zone night. Avoid the concession lines and get your $2 beers and $2 hot dogs served to you in your seats. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com/dzone today to purchase a package of four or more D-Zone tickets.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy complimentary fare by showing your ticket to the game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: College students can show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level ticket for $14 (or $13 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 vs. San Antonio Rampage

Presented by Flagstar Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Toy Night presented by Flagstar Bank: The Griffins' annual Toy Night will feature toy-themed elements throughout the arena.

Plush Griff Giveaway presented by Flagstar Bank: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Griff plush doll.

Comic Book Giveaway: Fans of all ages will receive a first-edition Griffins comic book, "All the Pretty Things," created by local artist Rob O'Neil upon exiting the arena after the game.

Great Skate Winterfest: The Griffins will host their 15th annual Great Skate Winterfest at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. Following the game versus San Antonio at 7 p.m., every Griffins player and coach will take a turn skating with fans for one hour each around the clock, from 10 p.m. on Saturday until 10 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free but skating fees apply and donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefitting the Griffins Youth Foundation. For more information, for a complete list of events, or to make a donation toward Griffins player's participation, visit griffinshockey.com/greatskate.

Griffins Booster Club Silent Auction: The Booster Club's annual silent auction will be held on the concourse in Amway Section A from 5:45 p.m. until the start of the third period. Proceeds benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Post-game Autograph Session presented by Huntington Bank: Three Griffins players will sign autographs following the game from the team's bench.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack incudes four tickets and $12 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2016-17 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $18, $19 and $21 in the arena's upper level, and $20, $24, $29 and $35 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office : Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials : Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights : Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level tickets for $14 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $18 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers. For additional military ticket discount opportunities available in both the upper and lower level of the arena, please call 616.774.4585 ext. 2.

