MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC Falls 2-1 to Cascadia Rival Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - Seattle Sounders FC (1-2-3, 6 points) fell 2-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-3-1, 7 points) north of the border in front of a capacity crowd at BC Place. Former Sounder Fredy Montero came up with a brace for Whitecaps FC in the match, and while an 89th-minute goal from forward Will Bruin gave Sounders FC new life, the team was ultimately unable to equalize despite close calls in stoppage-time. Seattle concludes its three-game road swing at the LA Galaxy on national television at the StubHub Center on Sunday, April 23 (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Vancouver's starting lineup included Montero, a longtime Seattle forward and still the Rave Green's all-time leading scorer with 47 MLS goals. However, despite a back-and-forth first 45 minutes, neither Montero nor Seattle's potent frontline could find the back of the net. Vancouver concluded the first half with a 6-4 advantage in shots, but Seattle claimed roughly 58 percent of the possession.

The Rave Green's best chance of the half came in the eighth minute, as Clint Dempsey took aim from roughly 40 yards away from goal, catching Vancouver netminder David Ousted by surprise, clanging the woodwork and narrowly missing a spectacular strike.

However, Montero came out strong in the second half, finding his first of two goals in the 65th minute of play, as the Colombian forward received a right-sided cross from Cristian Techera, heading home the match's first tally past goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Vancouver's attack originated in midfield through the play of attacker Christian Bolaños. Later, in the 80th minute, a redirected corner kick from Kendall Watson resulted in Montero's brace, as the former Sounder again found room for an open header.

Despite being down 2-0, Seattle continued to fight, finding a breakthrough in the 89th minute, as Bruin beat Ousted off an assist from NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro. With four minutes of stoppage-time added to the clock, Sounders FC came within inches of equalizing off a strike by Dempsey, but Watson cleared the ball to preserve the victory for Vancouver.

Following tonight's result, Sounders FC concludes its three-match road swing next Sunday, April 23 against the LA Galaxy at StubHub Center (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The Rave Green close out the month of April back inside CenturyLink Field on April 29 against the New England Revolution (7:00 p.m. PT / JOEtv, Univision-Seattle, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Friday, April 14, 2017

Venue: Xbox Pitch at CenturyLink Field

Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistants: Jeff Hosking, Kevin Stott

Fourth Official: David Gantar

Attendance: 22,120

Weather: 50 degrees and mostly cloudy (indoors)

SCORING SUMMARY

VAN - Fredy Montero (Cristian Techera) 65'

VAN - Fredy Montero (Kendall Waston) 80'

SEA - Will Bruin (NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro) 89'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VAN - Sheanon Williams (caution) 26'

SEA - Nico Lodeiro (caution) 37'

SEA - Harry Shipp (caution) 44'

VAN - Fredy Montero (caution) 53'

VAN - Tim Parker (caution) 90'+2'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Oniel Fisher (Henry Wingo 78'), Gustav Svensson, Chad Marshall, Joevin Jones; Osvaldo Alonso - captain, Cristian Roldan, NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, Harry Shipp (Will Bruin 65'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Bryan Meredith, Alvaro Fernandez, Seyi Adekoya, Tony Alfaro, Jordy Delem

Total shots: 15 (Dempsey, 7)

Shots on goal: 6 (Dempsey, 2)

Fouls: 10 (Alonso, 5)

Offside: 1 (Jones, 1)

Corner-kicks: 9 (Lodeiro, 9)

Saves: 1 (Frei, 1)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - David Ousted; Jordan Harvey, Sheanon Williams, Kendall Waston - captain, Tim Parker; Alphonso Davies (NicolÃ¡s Mezquida 76'), Cristian Techera (Mauro Rosales 86'), Mauro Rosales, MatiÃ¡s Laba, Russell Teibert, Christian Bolaños; Fredy Montero

Substitutes not used: Kyle Greig, Marcel de Jong, Tony Tchani, Andrew Jacobsen, Paolo Tornaghi

Total shots: 11 (Montero, 3)

Shots on goal: 3 (Montero, 2)

Fouls: 13 (Montero, 3)

Offside: 3 (Bolaños, 2)

Corner-kicks: 2 (Bolaños, 2)

Saves: 5 (Ousted, 5)

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC is now 1-2-3 on the season and is in eighth place in the Western Conference with six points.

Saturday's match snaps Sounders FC's streak of three-consecutive road wins against Whitecaps FC. Seattle is 7-7-4 all-time in MLS regular season play against Vancouver, including a 4-3-3 mark at BC Place.

In the 76th minute, midfielder Osvaldo Alonso became the 65th player in MLS history to play 20,000 career regular-season minutes. He is the 10th player in league history to reach 20,000 minutes with the same team to begin his MLS career. Other members of this group include Seattle defender Chad Marshall, who accomplished the feat with Columbus Crew SC.

Vancouver forward Fredy Montero recorded both goals for the host side. He played for Seattle from 2009-2012, scoring 47 goals in 119 MLS matches.

Forward Will Bruin netted Seattle's lone goal in the 89th minute. He is tied for the team lead with two goals this season alongside Clint Dempsey and Nico Lodeiro.

Sounders FC began the 2017 campaign with five of its first seven contests on the road, which is the first such opening stretch in club history. After next Sunday's contest against the LA Galaxy in Southern California, the Rave Green return home for two matches.

