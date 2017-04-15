MATCH RECAP: Sensational Goal from Dos Santos Earns Fury FC First

News Release

OTTAWA, ON - Fury FC collected their first-ever win in the United Soccer League (USL) against the Richmond Kickers, Saturday evening, thanks to a spectacular goal by Steevan Dos Santos. In a game that seemed destined to finish 0-0 the Cape Verdean striker broke the deadlock with a perfect volley shot from the halfway mark, giving Ottawa the 1-0 win.

"It's hard to win games on the road in this league as we found out so we'll take the victory any way we can, but that goal from Steevan was sensational. To win games on the road your goalkeeper needs to make big saves and I thought Callum was outstanding. If you want to be a playoff team in this league you have to grind out results on the road and win your home games, and I thought it was a perfect away performance from us tonight," said Fury FC GM and Head Coach Paul Dalglish.

Callum Irving was brilliant in Ottawa's goal, making several key saves to keep the game scoreless and earn his first clean sheet of the year. The Canadian goalkeeper made his best save of the game in the first half in the 34th minute when he robbed Fred Owusu Sekyere on a point-blank shot.

Richmond was the more aggressive and dangerous side in the first half, creating the most chances, but Irving kept Fury FC in the game with a great save and a little bit of help from his post. Former Fury FC player Oliver Minatel could have opened the score for Richmond in the late minutes of the first half, but his shot was kept out by the post.

Ottawa generated more offense in the second half, with dangerous attacks coming from the wings, especially down the left side with Andrae Campbell sending a few good crosses in the box, but unfortunately Fury FC didn't capitalize.

In the 75th minute, Irving once again stood tall in front of his net. After a great cross from another former Fury FC player, Maxim Tissot, Ottawa's goalkeeper made a nice save on the header coming from Samuel Asante to keep the game tied at 0-0.

Irving's brilliance seemed to have inspired Dos Santos. At the 79th minute mark, a clearance was flicked on by Tucker Hume and Dos Santos caught the ball on the volley and sent it over Kickers' goalkeeper Matt Turner, before even taking a single bounce, going straight into the net. That highlight-reel goal lifted Ottawa past Richmond securing Fury FC's first win in the USL.

"We needed that win, and hopefully we can all relax a little bit now and put that first one behind us and play the brand of football we want to play. We are really pleased and we will enjoy every moment of this win and hopefully it will give us confidence in our home opener next weekend," added Dalglish.

Fury FC will resume training at TD Place Tuesday and start readying themselves for their much-anticipated all-Canadian home opener next Saturday, April 22 against Toronto FC II. Season tickets for the 2017 USL season are now on-sale at OttawaFuryFC.com, by calling 613.232.6767 X1 or in person at The Box Office at TD Place.

Starting XI:

Ottawa Fury FC(3-4-3): Irving; Obasi, Martin Del Campo, McEleney, Campbell, Rozeboom, Dixon, Edward (Barden 44'); Bruna (Hume 70'), Dos Santos, Williams (Sito 59')

Richmond Kickers (4-5-1): Turner; Tissot, Roberts, Shanosky, Lee (Minutillo 83') ; Owusu Sekyere, McCann, Oliver (Wyatt 67'), Troyer, Luiz Fernando (Asante 62'), Kamara

2017 Record:

Ottawa Fury FC:

1W-0D-2L, 3 pts, 12th place (Eastern Conference)

Richmond Kickers:

1W-0D-3L, 3 pts, 14th place (Eastern Conference)

Scoring Summary:

Caution Summary:

34' OTT - McEleney

54' RIC - Roberts

59' OTT - Barden

68' OTT - Campbell

81' RIC - Tissot

Ejection Summary:

None

Attendance:

4,974

Next Match: Saturday, April 22 vs TFC II - 2 :00 PM

Next Home Match: Saturday, April 22 vs TFC II - 2 :00 PM

