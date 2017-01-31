MATCH RECAP: Earthquakes Defeat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 In

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes played their first of three desert friendlies on Tuesday morning, defeating Sporting Kansas City 1-0. Midfielder Tommy Thompson scored the lone goal of the match just moments before the final whistle to give San Jose the victory. Thompson was also the only Earthquakes player to play the full 90 minutes.Several Quakes rookies made their debut against MLS competition, including Jackson Yueill, Nick Lima, Christian Thierjung and Lindo Mfeka. Recent signings Harold Cummings and Marcos Ureî=B1a also each played 45 minutes in the shutout victory.

MLS Preseason San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 0 Sporting Kansas City Jan. 31, 2017 - Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, AZ

Scoring Summary: SJ - Tommy Thompson (unassisted) 32.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FIRST HALF: Andrew Tarbell; Kip Colvey, Andres Imperiale, Harold Cummings, Kofi Sarkodie; Tommy Thompson, Darwin Ceren, Jackson Yueill, Cordell Cato; Chris Wondolowski, Marcos Ureî=B1a.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES SECOND HALF: Trialist; Shaun Francis, Matheus Silva, Victor Bernardez, Nick Lima; Lindo Mfeka, Trialist; Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Christian Thierjung; Olmes Garcia.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.