MATCH RECAP: COLUMBUS CREW SC 2, TORONTO FC 1

Justin Meram scores his fifth goal of the season and has now recorded a goal or an assist in all four home matches thus far in 2017;

Captain Wil Trapp makes his 100th regular-season appearance for Crew SC;

Black & Gold record victory in first Trillium Cup match of 2017

Columbus Crew SC 2 - Toronto FC 1

MAPFRE Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Saturday, April 15, 2017

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Jozy Altidore (Victor Vazquez) 21' [HIGHLIGHT: http://bit.ly/2ozAFif ]

CLB - Ola Kamara (Niko Hansen, Federico Higuain) 37' [HIGHLIGHT: http://bit.ly/2oj3YEd ]

CLB - Justin Meram (Alex Crognale, Federico Higuain) 44' [HIGHLIGHT: http://bit.ly/2pEsCAd ]

NEXT MATCH FOR CREW SC (4-2-1, 13 points):

Columbus Crew SC vs. New York Red Bulls (Red Bull Arena - Harrison, NJ)

Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. ET / The CW Columbus, Spectrum Sports, BCSN2, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream on ColumbusCrewSC.com).

TODAY'S MATCH INFO:

Venue: MAPFRE Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Hilario Grajeda

Attendance: 12,319

Weather: 78 degrees and clear

GOALS/ASSISTS

TOR - Jozy Altidore (Victor Vazquez) 21'

CLB - Ola Kamara (Niko Hansen, Niko Hansen) 37'

CLB - Justin Meram (Alex Crognale, Federico Higuain) 44'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

TOR - Michael Bradley (caution) 80'

CLB - Jukka Raitala (caution) 90+2'

LINEUPS

Columbus Crew SC : Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Alex Crognale, Nico Naess, Jukka Raitala; Artur, Wil Trapp ©; Niko Hansen (Ethan Finlay 60'), Federico Higuain (Josh Williams 88'), Justin Meram; Ola Kamara

Substitutes not used: Logan Ketterer, Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez, Mohammed Abu, Kekuta Manneh

Toronto FC: Alexander Bono; Eriq Zavaleta, Nick Hagglund, Justin Morrow; Steven Beitashour, Raheem Edwards (Tosaint Ricketts 82'), Michael Bradley ©, Armando Cooper (Jonathan Osorio 54'), Victor Vazquez (Benoit Cheyrou 86'); Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore.

Substitutes not used: Marco Delgado, Mark Pais, Jay Chapman, Tsubasa Endoh

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Justin Meram scored the winning goal in tonight's match and has now recorded a goal or an assist in every home match this season through four home contests. In the last six total home matches dating back to October 1, 2016, Meram has notched five goals and two assists.

Captain Wil Trapp made his 100th regular-season appearance (97th start) for the Black & Gold in tonight's match. With his appearance against Toronto, the midfielder became the first Crew SC Homegrown Player to make 100 regular-season appearances and is one of only 27 players to have made 100 or more regular-season appearances for the club.

Rookies Niko Hansen and Alex Crognale each tallied their first regular-season assists for Crew SC. Hansen made his first start for the club in tonight's contest and provided the helper on Ola Kamara's opening goal. Previously, Hansen had made three substitute appearances in home matches against Portland (March 25) and Orlando (April 1) as well as in a road contest at Chicago (April 8). Hansen also scored the winning goal the Black & Gold's 3-2 home victory over Portland. Tonight, Crognale helped set up Justin Meram's game-winning goal. To date, Crognale has made five regular-season appearances (four starts) for the Black & Gold.

Forward Ola Kamara tallied his fourth goal of the season and his 20th goal for Crew SC in 32 appearances (27 starts) by scoring the Black & Gold's first goal in tonight's match. The Norwegian has made seven appearances (all starts) this season.

The win against Toronto FC marks the third time that the Black & Gold have defeated an unbeaten team this season, as the Reds sported a record of 1-0-4 coming into tonight's match. Previously, Crew SC defeated Portland (3-0-0 at the time) 3-2 on March 25 and Orlando (2-0-0 at the time) 2-0 on April 1. Tonight's victory also marks the club's third consecutive win at home. Crew SC is undefeated at MAPFRE Stadium this season with a record of 3-0-1. The last time Crew SC went on a three-game winning streak at home was in 2015, when the club won three consecutive matches during a window from June 24 - July 19.

Crew SC is currently undefeated through four matches at MAPFRE Stadium this season and has not lost at home since September 10, 2016 going 5-0-1 in that same span. The last time the club went four or more matches undefeated at home was last season, from April 16 - August 13, with the club posting a 4-0-7 record in that 11-match span.

With the two goals in tonight's contest, the Black & Gold have now scored in every home match this season. Additionally, Crew SC has now scored in each of its last 15 home matches, dating back to a 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls last season (June 25).

Crew SC next plays on Saturday, April 22 when it travels to Red Bull Arena to take on the New York Red Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET / The CW Columbus, Spectrum Sports, BCSN2, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream on ColumbusCrewSC.com).

