MATCH RECAP: COLUMBUS CREW SC 1, ORLANDO CITY SC 1

Rookie defender Lalas Abubakar scores first career MLS goal;

Cristian Martinez makes first regular-season start of 2017;

Designated Player Pedro Santos makes his MLS and Crew SC debut

For Immediate Release: August 19, 2017

Columbus Crew SC 1 - Orlando City SC 1

Orlando City Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Saturday, August 19, 2017

SCORING SUMMARY

CLB - Lalas Abubakar (Waylon Francis) 35' [Highlight: http://bit.ly/2wcTs9x]

ORL - Giles Barnes (Cristian Higuita) 67' [Highlight: http://bit.ly/2vcf6pS ]

NEXT MATCH FOR CREW SC (11-12-3, 36 points):

Columbus Crew SC vs. LA Galaxy (MAPFRE Stadium - Columbus, OH)

Wednesday, August 23 (7:30 p.m. ET / MyTV Columbus, Spectrum Sports, BCSN2, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream available on ColumbusCrewSC.com).

TODAY'S MATCH INFO:

Venue: Orlando City Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Referee: Juan Guzman Jr.

Assistants: Brian Dunn, Jeff Muschik

Fourth Official: Caleb Mendez

VAR: Matthew Franz

Attendance: 25,527

Weather: 92 degrees and clear

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Lalas Abubakar (Waylon Francis) 35'

ORL - Giles Barnes (Cristian Higuita) 67'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Lalas Abubakar (caution) 16'

ORL - Yoshimar Yotun (caution) 28'

CLB - Cristian Martinez (caution) 55'

CLB - Harrison Afful (ejection) 77'

CLB - Mohammed Abu (caution) 81'

CLB - Justin Meram (caution) 88'

LINEUPS

Columbus Crew SC : Zack Steffen; Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Lalas Abubakar; Harrison Afful, Mohammed Abu, Wil Trapp ©, Waylon Francis; Cristian Martinez ( Pedro Santos 62'), Justin Meram ( Jukka Raitala 89') ; Ola Kamara

Substitutes not used : Brad Stuver; Adam Jahn, Hector Jimenez, Alex Crognale, Nicolai Naess

Orlando City SC: Joe Bendik; Scott Sutter, Tommy Redding, Leo Pereira, Donny Toia ( Richie Laryea 83'); Will Johnson © ( Cristian Higuita 32'), Antonio Nocerino ( Dominic Dwyer 63'), Yoshimar Yotun; Giles Barnes; Cyle Larin, Carlos Rivas

Substitutes not used: Josh Saunders; Jose Aja, Servando Carrasco, Dillon Powers

TEAM NOTES .

Rookie defender Lalas Abubakar tallied his first career MLS goal in tonight's match, scoring Crew SC's first goal in the 35th minute as he headed in a ball from Waylon Francis. Abubakar played the entire 90 minutes, registering one shot, one tackle and making 30 passes. In 2017, Abubakar has made five appearances (all starts), scoring one goal.

In tonight's match, defender Waylon Francis recorded his second regular-season assist of 2017. Francis provided the pass that led to Crew SC's opening goal in the 35th minute. In 2017, Francis has made 11 regular-season appearances (nine starts), recording one assist. Since joining the Black & Gold in November of 2013, Francis has made 82 regular-season appearances (74 starts), recording 17 assists for Crew SC.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen set a new MLS regular-season career-high number of saves with seven stops on the night. In 2017, Steffen has made 26 regular-season appearances (all starts), recording six shutouts and 79 saves.

Crew SC's newest Designated Player, midfielder Pedro Santos, made his debut in tonight's match. Santos came in as a substitute for defender Cristian Martinez in the 62nd minute. Santos was acquired as a Designated Player via a Discovery Signing on August 8, 2017. He is the sixth Designated Player in club history for the Black & Gold.

Midfielder Cristian Martinez made his first regular-season start of 2017 in tonight's match against Orlando City SC. Martinez played the entire 90 minutes, completing 80% of his passes and making three tackles. In 2017, Martinez has made five appearances (one start).

With Lalas Abubakar's goal in tonight's match, all four of Crew SC's rookie field players in 2017 have either scored or provided an assist in regular-season action. Niko Hansen has registered one goal and two assists; Lalas Abubakar has scored one goal; Alex Crognale has provided one assist; and Connor Maloney has recorded one assist.

Tonight's match was Crew SC's seventh regular-season all-time match against Orlando City SC. The Black & Gold are undefeated in their last four matches against the Lions with a record of 2-0-2 over that span. With tonight's draw, Columbus brings its regular-season record against Orlando to 3-1-3. Additionally, in all-time regular-season matches, Crew SC has outscored Orlando City 16-11 dating back to the 2015 MLS regular season.

After further review in the 77th minute, a red card was issued for violent conduct to defender Harrison Afful.

With the draw in tonight's match, Crew SC brings its 2017 regular-season record to 11-12-3. Next up, Crew SC hosts the LA Galaxy at MAPFRE Stadium for their lone regular-season meeting of 2017. Columbus and LA play on Wednesday, August 23 (7:30 p.m. ET / MyTV Columbus, Spectrum Sports, BCSN2, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream available on ColumbusCrewSC.com).

