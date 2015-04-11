News Release

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds (1-1-1) face a quick turnaround, looking to build off their first win of the season, as they take on Saint Louis FC (2-0-1) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Highmark Stadium.

GAME NOTES

The Hounds are amidst a brutal three-game stretch in seven days. Already completing the trip to Charleston, North Carolina with a 2-1 victory, Pittsburgh will face Saint Louis midweek before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina to play the Independence on Saturday, April 15.

Pittsburgh and Saint Louis have not met since the 2015 season (0-0-2 all-time), last playing to a 1-1 draw in the latter's inaugural season home opener on April 11. The Hounds will also see the return of Jose Angulo, who won the USL Pro MVP and Golden Boot with Pittsburgh in 2013 and is tied for fourth all-time in club history in goals scored (23).

Additionally, the midweek match falls one day before the official five-year anniversary of Highmark Stadium opening on April 13, 2013. Angulo played a major role in that match as well, scoring the first-ever goal at the stadium in an eventual 1-1 draw to Harrisburg.

Fans can catch all the action via USL Match Center or watch the stream live on YouTube.

WHO

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Saint Louis FC

WHEN

7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 - Gates open at 6 p.m.

WHERE

Highmark Stadium

WATCH

USL Match Center

RECORDS

Saint Louis FC overall record: 2-0-1

Saint Louis FC road record: 0-0-1

STREAK: W2

Pittsburgh's overall record: 1-1-1

Pittsburgh's home record: 0-1-1

STREAK: W1

RECENT GAMES

June 6, 2015 at Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh 1, Saint Louis FC 1

Scoring Summary

PGH - Rob Vincent 72' (penalty)

STL - Jeremie Lynch 80'

April 11, 2015 at St. Louis Soccer Park

Pittsburgh 1, Saint Louis FC 1

Scoring Summary

STL - Brandon Barklage 44'

PGH - Vini Dantas 73'

SEASON LEADERS Pittsburgh

Goals: Corey Hertzog (3)

Assists: Taylor Washington, Kevin Kerr, Kay Banjo and Marshall Hollingsworth (1)

Points: Corey Hertzog (6)

Saves: Trey Mitchell (6)

Save %: Trey Mitchell (.750%)

GAA: Trey Mitchell (1.00)

Saint Louis FC

Goals: Christian Volesky (2)

Assists: Christian Volesky, Jose Angulo and Milan Petosevic (1)

Points: Christian Volesky (5)

Saves: Devala Gorrick (14)

Save %: Devala Gorrick (.778%)

GAA: Devala Gorrick (1.33)

LAST TIME OUT Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh 2, Charleston 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

CHS - Ataulla Guerra 8' (Dante Marini)

PGH - Marshall Hollingsworth 59' (Kay Banjo)

PGH - Corey Hertzog 90'+ (Kevin Kerr)

LINEUP:

Trey Mitchell - Taylor Washington (Kay Banjo 57'), Lalas Abubakar, Jamal Jack, Rich Balchan - Marshall Hollingsworth (Kenroy Howell 82'), Victor Souto, Ben Swanson (Abuchi Obinwa 13'), Jack Thompson - Kevin Kerr, Corey Hertzog

Saint Louis FC

Saint Louis FC 3, New York Red Bulls II 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

STL - Christian Volesky 3'

NY - Brandon Allen 52' (Florian Valot)

NY - Vincent Bezecourt 58' (Brandon Allen)

STL - Jose Angulo 74' (penalty)

STL - Seth Rudolph 84' (Jose Angulo)

LINEUP:

Devala Gorrick - Wes Charpie, Ryan Howe, Austin Ledbetter, A.J. Cochran - Tyler David, Octavio Guzman (Seth Rudolph 79'), Dragan Stojkov, Mats Bjurman - Sebastian Dalgaard (Jose Angulo 45'), Christian Volesky (Max Alvarez 75')

