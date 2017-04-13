News Release

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union return to action this Friday when they take on Eastern Conference foe New York City FC at Talen Energy Stadium. This is the second of three consecutive home matches for the Union. Kick-off for this match is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN with Adrian Healey, Taylor Twellman and Julie Stewart-Binks on the call.

This will be the first of two meetings between these two clubs in 2017. Philadelphia will travel to the Bronx to take on NYCFC at Yankee Stadium on June 3rd. The Union are deadlocked in their all-time serious record against NYCFC owning a 2-2-1 record. Philadelphia's all-time record against NYCFC at Talen Energy Stadium is 2-1-0. The club's last loss to NYCFC at home came on June 6, 2015.

For Media Information Please Visit Philadelphia Union's Public Relations Website

Philadelphia currently sits in in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 0-3-2. The Union dropped their last match 3-1 to Portland Timbers last Saturday at Talen Energy Stadium. Defender Richie Marquez earned his first goal of the season in the match. Marquez has now scored more goals than any other center back for Philadelphia in the last two seasons.

A player to watch for Philadelphia is defender Keegan Rosenberry. The 2016 No. 3 overall pick for the Union has been a constant source of stability for his club since joining MLS. Rosenberry is expected to continue his iron man streak, Friday against New York City. Rosenberry has played in 39 consecutive MLS regular season matches, while playing every minute of his MLS career (3,510).

New York City FC enters Friday's contest in a tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 2-2-1. A player to watch for New York City is their star playmaker David Villa. The Spanish sensation leads the club in goals scored with three and assists with three also. NYCFC is managed by Patrick Vieira, who took over the managerial duties on Jan. 1 2016. During his playing days, Viera lifted five FA Cups and nine league titles while earning 107 caps for France including winning performances in the 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 UEFA European Championships.

MATCH INFORMATION

2017 MLS Regular Season

Date: Friday, April. 14, 2017

Kickoff: 7: 00 p.m. ET

Location: Talen Energy Stadium

Chester, Pa.

Philadelphia Union: 0-3-2 (2 points)

New York City FC: 2-2-1 (7 points)

Click Here: Media Game Notes

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play : Adrian Healey

Color: Taylor Twellman

Sideline: Julie Stewart-Binks

MATCH SOCIAL TAGS

- @PhilaUnion

- #PHIvNYC

- #DOOP

- #JoinOrDie

NEW YORK CITY FC SOCIAL TAGS

- @NYCFC

- #NYCFC

PHILADELPHIAUNION.COM

- Heineken ESPN FC Boot Room bus making a stop at Talen Energy Stadium

- Jim Curtin's Full Press Conference - 4/12/17

MLSSOCCER.COM

- Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

- Curtin, Union amid winless start: "We'll stick together"

EXTERNAL MEDIA

- Dissecting the Union's five-game winless streak to open the MLS season (Philly.com)

- Match Preview: Philadelphia Union v. New York City FC (PhillysoccerPage)

