News Release

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

2017 MLS Regular Season

Red Bull Arena - Harrison, N.J.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 7:30 p.m. ET

MSG, MSG GO, Red Bulls Radio

#NYvDC

All-time series: 25-34-12

At home vs. D.C.: 15-13-6

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls (2-3-1, 7 pts) begin their three-match homestand against Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United (2-2-1, 7 pts) on Saturday at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on MSG, MSG GO and New York Red Bulls Radio on Tunein.

Saturday's match will be the first of 11 home televised matches on MSG. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Red Bulls Game Night. Steve Cangialosi will continue his primary play-by-play responsibilities with the Red Bulls alongside Shep Messing and Tina Cervasio.

New York Red Bulls Radio gets underway with Countdown to Kickoff, hosted by Matt Harmon, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Harmon will call the game in English alongside former MetroStar and Red Bull Steve Jolley while Ernesto Motta provides Spanish play-by-play.

Since January 23, the New York Red Bulls have not stayed in New Jersey for more than 10 calendar days. That trend will change this weekend as New York stays home for three consecutive matches, spanning from April 15 through April 29. The Red Bulls will have their first of two three-match home stands, beginning this Saturday against D.C. United. New York will then host Columbus on April 22 and conclude with Chicago on April 29.

Saturday's match between New York and D.C. United marks the first of three meetings in 2017 to decide the winner of the Atlantic Cup. Since the opening of Red Bull Arena in 2010, New York is 7-2-3 against D.C. at home. The Red Bulls have tallied a clean sheet against their rival in seven of the previous 12 matches at RBA. New York has outscored D.C. United, 16-7, at Red Bull Arena.

The seven Red Bull homegrown players on the 2017 roster combined for just 574 minutes through six games last season. In 2017, the same seven players have racked up 1,073 minutes. The 1,073 minutes are the most minutes for homegrown players on a single club in the MLS in 2017.

New York utilized a 4-2-3-1 formation from the start of the Orlando match for the first time in 2017, earning four shots on goal and eight corner kicks. New York held just over 61% of possession for the match.

New York remains at Red Bull Arena for the next two matches. The Red Bulls will continue their three-match homestand against Columbus. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on MSG. The match will also be carried on New York Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish.

