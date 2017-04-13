Match Preview: Fury FC Looking to Gain Confidence in Richmond Ahead

News Release

MATCH DAY INFO:

OTTAWA FURY FC @ RICHMOND KICKERS

KICKOFF: SATURDAY, APRIL 15 2017 - 5:00 PM (CITY STADIUM - RICHMOND, VA)

OTTAWA, ON - Fury FC travel to Richmond for their third contest of the season Saturday night taking on the 1-0-2 Kickers in their final road match before their April 22 home opener. While Paul Dalglish side has narrowly dropped their opening two fixtures, the GM and Head Coach believes that is not a reflection of their performances nor the potential of his squad.

While the points have gone begging in the opening two games, arguments have been made that a better fate was deserved for Ottawa in both St. Louis and Tampa Bay. With ample positives from both games, especially from Saturday's performance against the Rowdies, Fury FC bring plenty of energy into Saturday's tilt against the Kickers.

With the home opener just over a week away, players returned to their rightful home at TD Place this week as training moved outdoors bringing some added drive to the Fury players. With ample space to work with, Dalglish and his staff had the opportunity to fine tune the little things that went wrong over the first two games in order to be 100% ready for Richmond.

After winning their home opener 1-0 against the Harrisburg City Islanders to kick off the 2017 USL season, Richmond have lost their last two games - a pair of 1-0 losses against New York and Louisville respectively.

The Kickers have been part of the USL Cup Playoffs every season since the league kicked off in 2011 and in five of the past six seasons, the club has conceded less than 30 goals in the regular season. In three games this season, they have only conceded two goals.

While Saturday might mark the first meeting between Ottawa and Richmond, Fury FC will be facing several familiar faces at City Stadium. Former Fury FC members Marcel DeBellis (GK), Mallan Roberts (D), Maxim Tissot (M) - on loan from D.C. United - and Oliver Minatel (F) are now playing for the Virginia-based club.

Following Saturday's match Fury FC will be back in Ottawa next week training at TD Place and getting ready for their much-anticipated all-Canadian home opener, set for April 22 against Toronto FC II. Season tickets for the 2017 USL season are now on-sale at OttawaFuryFC.com, by calling 613.232.6767 X1 or in person at The Box Office at TD Place.

What are they saying?

Fury FC GM and Head Coach, Paul Dalglish:

"The harder you work the luckier you get, so we are working really hard this week to make sure we make our own luck against Richmond. They are hard to break down and sit really deep, so scoring the first goal will be huge. We want to make sure we win our last game before our home opener."

Fury FC Captain, Lance Rozeboom:

"This team hasn't lost any belief whatsoever. We had two tough games on the road to start the season, so we had to face adversity right away, but we still believe in what we're doing here. Our pressing is going to be very important against Richmond and keep a shutout. If we do so we're confident that we can get a goal or two in that game. It will be good to see a few familiar faces as well and you always want to beat your former teammates so it should be a good match."

