Massa's Record-Setting Performance Guides Solar Bears Back Into First Place

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-9-3-0) jumped back into first place in the ECHL's South Division after Ryan Massa set a club record with 57 saves and Orlando held on for a thrilling 4-2 victory over the Florida Everblades (17-6-1-2) in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game on Thursday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Click here for the box score.

Chase Witala retrieved the puck from behind the Florida net and dished the puck into the slot for Joe Perry to fire past the glove of Anthony Peters at 14:03 of the first period to give the Solar Bears the lead.

In the second period Perry netted his second of the game when Brett Findlay raced down a loose puck at the left circle and cut behind the net before sending it across the slot to Perry, who snapped it past the stick of Peters at 1:48.

Nikolas Brouillard made it 3-0 after Patrick Watling made his way into the attacking zone and flipped a pass back to the defenseman, who buried a wrist shot through the pads of Peters at 8:11.

The Everblades got on the board with a power-play goal from Brant Harris, who roofed a backhand shot above the glove of Ryan Massa at 17:23.

Harris made the game close with another power-play marker at 16:19 of the third period, but Eric Faille sealed the victory for Orlando with an empty-net tally at 19:17

Massa picked up the win with 57 saves on a club record 59 shots against, breaking the previous record of 53 held by Garret Sparks set on March 14, 2015 in Orlando's 10-3 win at Evansville; Peters took the loss with 34 stops on 37 shots against.

Three Stars :

1) Ryan Massa - ORL

2) Joe Perry - ORL

3) Brett Findlay - ORL

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Tuesday, Dec. 27 - 7 p.m. - The Solar Bears rematch with the Everblades in another Wawa Sunshine Cup Series GameCoors Light Countdown to New Year's - Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Friday, Dec. 30 - 7 p.m. - Fans can purchase BOGO tickets for this game at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coorsCoors Light Countdown to New Year's - Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Saturday, Dec. 31 - 4 p.m. - Fans can purchase BOGO tickets for this game at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coors

S ingle-game tickets are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com. Full and half-season ticket plans are now available by visiting OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com.

The Solar Bears have released a brand-new mobile app, presented by BB&T, giving Solar Bears fans everything they need right in their pocket. The app is also home to the brand-new Loyalty & Rewards Program, which provides Solar Bears fans with opportunities to accumulate points and redeem them for exclusive prizes. The new app is FREE and available for both iOS and Android devices.

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Follow the Solar Bears at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com, Facebook and Twitter (@OrlandoHockey) for all the latest news and updates. Stay in touch with Shades on Instagram by following SolarBearsHockey.

Season tickets, Corporate Flex vouchers and Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on all of the Solar Bears ticket packages, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.