MASL Weekend Recap - That Great BOGO Deal

For most of this season, it looked like Syracuse and Harrisburg would be slugging it out while trying to catch Baltimore in the MASL Eastern Division.

That's until the Florida Tropics decided to start a three-game winning streak, one that now has them percentage points ahead of your Silver Knights in the standings.

With a three-game road trip starting on Friday in Kansas City, the Silver Knights know getting wins on the road will be a key to making the playoffs.

Florida picked up a win in Kansas City, and Syracuse needs to follow suit on Friday. We'll send you the youtube link on Friday, so you can watch the action.

In other news this weekend, former Silver Knight Diego Rodriguez got his first goal of the season for his new club, the El Paso Coyotes. The entire club wishes Diego well as he continues his career in Texas.

Here are the stats for your Syracuse Silver Knights:

Here are the current MASL Scoring Leaders. The best indoor soccer league in North America, maybe the world.

The Word Is Out about Buy One, Get One Silver Knights Tickets!

This Great Deal Won't last forever, so save big on the next two home games, Jan. 29 and Feb. 3, versus Chicago and Milwaukee.

Affordable fun for family and friends, and indoor soccer at its finest.

