MASL Weekend Preview

KANSAS CITY- The New Year's Weekend is an exciting one for the Major Arena Soccer League. There are nine games on the schedule, beginning tonight, and all of them can be seen on MASLtv

Syracuse Silver Knights vs Baltimore Blast - Thursday, December 29th 7:00 p.m. ET

Only two games separate these two teams in the Eastern Division standings. The Baltimore Blast are undefeated within the division this year and hope to keep that record intact. Meanwhile, the Syracuse Silver Knights are hoping to gain some ground in their first meeting with the defending champions.

#SYRvBAL - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2il8hzG

Harrisburg Heat vs Baltimore Blast - Friday, December 30th 7:35 p.m. ET

Baltimore is on the road for the second time in as many nights. The Blast opened their season against the Heat with a 6-11 win in early November. Harrisburg has three wins at home since then and hopes to add another on Friday

#HARvBAL - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2htGhph

Dallas Sidekicks vs Soles de Sonora - Friday, December 30th 8:35 p.m. ET

The Sidekicks are one game below .500 as they face off against the Pacific Division leading Soles. Forward Cameron Brown has scored in his last 20 games and has a chance to set the team record with another goal on Friday, passing the legendary Tatu in the process. Sonora has their own streak they hope to continue. Forward Franck Tayou and his 26 goals on the season have the Soles sitting on a 6-game winning streak.

#DALvSON - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2imGu24

Kansas City Comets vs Florida Tropics - Friday, December 30th 8:35 p.m. ET

These two teams played each other on December 17th with the Comets getting a 6-4 road victory. The Tropics thought they tied the game late, but a goal-line save from Kansas City's Stephen Paterson kept the visitors ahead. This time around, the Tropics hope to avoid controversy and put the game away.

#KCvFLA - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2icU8nU

Turlock Express vs Atletico Baja - Friday, December 30th 10:05 p.m. ET

The Express are undefeated at home, including victories against playoff contenders Tacoma and San Diego. Baja won the last battle between these two teams, but needed overtime to do it. Newly signed forward Carolina Jaramillo has had a couple weeks to adjust to her new teammates and hopes to make an impact in this match.

#TURvBAJ - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2iK6d5b

Ontario Fury vs San Diego Sockers - Friday, December 30th 10:05 p.m. ET

The Fury are only a game and a half behind the Sockers in the Pacific Division. They can make up some ground with two games against them in the next three weeks, especially if they can get the home victory this week. San Diego's Kraig Chiles hopes to create some distance for his side and for his legacy. He is still tied with Branko Segota for the team's scoring record at 296 goals.

#ONTvSD - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2hxcW0q

St Louis Ambush vs Kansas City Comets - Saturday, December 31st 2:05 p.m. ET

The countdown to 2017 begins in St. Louis as the Ambush host the Comets. The Comets will be playing their second game in less than 24 hours while St. Louis should be well rested. In their last match, Kansas City's goalkeeper, Stephen Paterson, scored the first goal of the game and the team never looked back as they won 8-3.

#STLvKC - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2htSdqM

Cedar Rapids Rampage vs Florida Tropics SC - Saturday, December 31st 3:05 p.m. ET

Florida continues their tour through the Midwest as they face one of the most improved teams in the MASL this season. The Rampage have won their last six games and lead the Central Division. Florida is playing their second game in as many days and will need to play at their best to close out the 2016 calendar with a win.

#CRvFLA - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2iiMSoj

Milwaukee Wave vs Chicago Mustangs - Saturday, December 31st 4:05 p.m. ET

The Wave host the MASL's final game of 2016, a tradition in Milwaukee. Midfielder Ian Bennett scored seven goals for the Wave when these two teams last met. Chicago started their season strong, going undefeated in their first four games. After dropping two straight, they righted the ship two weeks ago with a win at home against Syracuse.

#MILvCHI - MASLtv http://bit.ly/2hxctvg

