MASL Week Eight Player of the Week

December 22, 2016 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release





KANSAS CITY- Christian Gutierrez of Atletico Baja was named the Player of the Week by the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) this afternoon. This is the first Player of the Week honor for Gutierrez and Baja this season.

In two games, Gutierrez put together a 12 point weekend, scoring ten goals and two assists. On Saturday in Sonora, he scored his fifth hat trick of the season, and then at home the next night added seven goals to his team and league leading 27 on the season.

Chicago's Edwin Rojas and Tacoma's Alex Megson were the runners-up in this week's voting.

Atletico Baja and Gutierrez are idle this week, but return to action on December 30th as they travel to face the Turlock Express at 10:05 p.m. ET. All games this season can be viewed on the league's new YouTube channel, MASLtv.

Fans can find all the latest news, scores and information about the MASL at the league's new website, MASLSoccer.com.

The MASL was formed in 2014 by teams from the Professional Arena Soccer League and Major Indoor Soccer League. The league represents the highest level of professional arena soccer in the world, and features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.