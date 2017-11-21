News Release

MASL ANNOUNCES TEAM OF THE WEEK - WEEK FOUR

KANSAS CITY - As we head into the holiday week, there are many things to be thankful for, especially for these players who were named to the Major Arena Soccer League's Week Four Team of the Week.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

GOALKEEPER:

Chris Toth (San Diego Sockers) - Sunday night against the Fury Toth faced 34 shots from his Pacific Division rivals. The veteran goalkeeper stopped them all in his first career shutout.

DEFENSE:

Damian Garcia (Monterrey Flash) - Garcia was instrumental in helping his team get two wins over last season's runners-up. Garcia scored two goals and an assist, then in the rematch on Sunday, he helped to hold the high-powered Soles offense to only 2 goals.

MIDFIELD:

Christian Gutierrez (El Paso Coyotes) - The Coyotes have two wins already in this young season, after not getting any last year. Gutierrez has helped to fuel the turnaround with performances like he had against RGV on Sunday. Gutierrez scored four goals and an assist as he led the team to the win over the Barracudas.

Matt Clare (San Diego Sockers) - The Sockers are one of only three teams remaining that are without a loss. Offensively, Clare is a big part of the team's early success. Against division rival Ontario Fury, Clare led all scorers with three goals and an assist.

FORWARD:

Ivan Campos (Turlock Express) - The Turlock Express faced a tough task as they traveled to Tacoma, Washington last week. Campos did everything he could to help his team. He scored four of the team's five goals as they entered the final quarter tied with their division rivals, the Tacoma Stars.

Freddy Moojen (Florida Tropics) - The Florida Tropics had never beaten the Baltimore Blast before last Saturday night. The Tropics captain scored two goals and an assist as he led his team to a 5-4 victory over their division rivals.

HONORABLE MENTION: Adriano Dos Santos (Baltimore Blast), Ismael Pineda (RGV Barracudas), Miguel Vaca (Monterrey Flash), Chris Mattingly (St Louis Ambush), Jose Luiz Birche (Harrisburg Heat), Robbie Aristodemo (Florida Tropics), Lucio Gonzaga (Harrisburg Heat) Ricardo Carvalho (Harrisburg Heat), Luan Oliveira (San Diego Sockers), Brandon Escoto (San Diego Sockers), Vinicius Dantas (Baltimore Blast), Val Teixeira (Harrisburg Heat), Vince McCluskey (Tacoma Stars)

