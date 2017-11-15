News Release

KANSAS CITY - Another great group of games this past weekend in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), highlighted by home debuts, multiple city road trips and great performances from several players. The MASL today announced the following players as members of the Week Three Team of the Week

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

GOALKEEPER:

Boris Pardo (San Diego Sockers) - Pardo only allowed three goals on 17 shots to the Tacoma Stars, helping the Sockers to a big 8-3 Pacific Division win.

DEFENSE:

Ignacio 'Nacho' Flores (Kansas City Comets) - Nacho helped the Kansas City defense hold Milwaukee's league-leading offense under their goals per game average. The second-year defenseman also contributed a goal and two assists for the Comets.

Lucas Montelares (Florida Tropics) - Montelares helped the Tropics jump out to a 4-1 lead over the Rampage late in the second half, then provided an assist late in the game to help preserve the win in Florida's home opener.

MIDFIELD:

Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave) - Bennett scored two goals in two games this weekend and added an assist to his point total on Saturday against the Ambush. He now leads the league in goals and points and has been a big factor in Milwaukee's unbeaten run so far this season.

Bruno Ramos (Harrisburg Heat) - Ramos scored two goals for Ontario in one of the most exciting games of the weekend. His first goal in the third quarter brought the Heat even with the Fury for the first time in the game, then he added a 2nd goal in the period to help his team pull out the win.

FORWARD:

Kraig Chiles (San Diego Sockers) - Chiles accounted for half of San Diego's offense, scoring four goals against the Stars. The team's longest tenured veteran continues to lead his team with 9 goals already this season.

HONORABLE MENTION: Danny Waltman (Tacoma Stars), Josh Lemos (Milwaukee Wave), Andre Braithwaite (Kansas City Comets), Edgar Flores (Monterrey Flash), Erick Flores (Monterrey Flash), Philip Lund (Tacoma Stars), Felipe Gonzalez (San Diego Sockers), Thiago Freitas (Harrisburg Heat), Ricardo De Queiroz Diegues (Florida Tropics), Leonardo De Oliveira (Ontario Fury), Max Ferdinand (Milwaukee Wave), Vinicius Dantas (Baltimore Blast), Tony Donatelli (Baltimore Blast)

