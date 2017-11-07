News Release

KANSAS CITY - The first full weekend of Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) games was filled with exciting action, thrilling endings and fantastic player performances. The players below proved to be the best of the best in their respective games and have earned recognition as members of the Team of the Week.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

GOALKEEPER:

Diego Reynoso (Monterrey Flash) - In Monterrey's return to the MASL, Reynoso stood tall on his team's goal line. Allowing only four goals, he led the team to a big opening day win against a powerful Florida Tropics attack.

DEFENSE:

Thiago Goncalves (Ontario Fury) - His position says defense, but he was a big part of the Fury's offense on Sunday. With four points (3 goals, 1 assist), Goncalves was involved in a third of all the team's scoring.

MIDFIELD:

Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave) - Bennett has huge expectations this season, from himself just as much as from others. After being held to only one game in the team's opener at Tacoma last week, Bennett broke out with 5 goals in the team's division win over the Cedar Rapids Rampage.

Matt Clare (San Diego Sockers) - With the game seemingly headed to overtime, Clare broke free and scored the game winning goal with only 41.7 seconds left. Added with the 2 assists he supplied earlier in the game, Clare led all scorers in the game with 3 points.

FORWARD:

Mauricio Salles (Florida Tropics) - Salles scored two goals in each of the Tropics' game over the weekend to lead his team in the category. Against the Barracudas, Salles scored a bicycle kick that was nominated as one of the MASL's Goals of the Week

Slavisa Ubiparipovic (Syracuse Silver Knights) - Ubiparipovic started his season off with a bang, scoring 6 points over the weekend. In the team's opening game against Turlock, his 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) paved the way to victory for the Knights.

HONORABLE MENTION: Chris Toth (San Diego Sockers), Cedar Cerda (San Diego Sockers), Drew Ruggles (Milwaukee Wave), Lucas Teixeira (Florida Tropics), Bryan Perez (Kansas City Comets), Christian Gutierrez (El Paso Coyotes), Brandon Escoto (San Diego Sockers), Victor France (St Louis Ambush), Kraig Chiles (San Diego Sockers), Carlos Farias (Monterrey Flash), Leonardo De Oliveira (Ontario Fury), Freddy Moojen (Florida Tropics), Robert Renaud (Milwaukee Wave), Efrain Martinez (Monterrey Flash), Derek Huffman (Cedar Rapids Rampage), Leo Gibson (Kansas City Comets)

