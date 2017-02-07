Masl Team of the Week Ã¢=80" Week Fifteen

February 7, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release





KANSAS CITY (Feb. 7, 2017) - This Major Arena Soccer League season continues to deliver some of the most exciting games. This weekend was no exception, which makes the performances from these players even more impressive.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

Goalkeeper:

Hugo Silva (Harrisburg Heat) - With all four teams fighting for playoff positioning in the Eastern Division, each win is crucial. Hugo Silva delivered one of his best performances of the season this weekend against the Florida Tropics. Silva faced 19 shots and saved all but two of them for a .895 Save Percentage.

Defenders:

Pablo Da Silva (Cedar Rapids Rampage) - After a rough loss last week, Rampage captain Pablo Da Silva stepped up and led his team to a tough victory against the St Louis Ambush. He scored four goals from his defensive position in the 13-10 victory.

Brad Kerstetter (Harrisburg Heat) - Harrisburg jumped into second place and a half game over Syracuse for the final playoff position in the Eastern Division. Brad Kerstetter scored a goal and an assist and was crucial to his team's efforts of keeping the Tropics to only two goals scored.

Midfielders:

Vahid Assadpour (Kansas City Comets) - The Comets team captain and assistant coach, Vahid Assadpour has his team rolling as the playoffs loom on the horizon. In St. Louis last weekend, he scored two goals and assisted on two more as the Comets notched their seventh straight win,

Christian Gutierrez (Atletico Baja) - Christian Gutierrez made sure that Atletico Baja remains in the hunt for the Southwest Division last week. He scored four of the team's six goals, including the game winning score with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Forward:

Franck Tayou (Soles de Sonora) - Soles de Sonora was the first team to clinch a spot in the MASL postseason and Franck Tayou is a big reason why. This is his fifth appearance on the Team of the Week. This time he scored two goals and two assists, leading his team to a tough win against the visiting San Diego Sockers.

Honorable Mention:

Juan Gamboa (Dallas Sidekicks), William Vanzela (Baltimore Blast), John Sosa (Kansas City Comets), Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave), Kenardo Forbes (Syracuse Silver Knights), Victor France (St. Louis Ambush), Chico Cordeiro (Ontario Fury), Lucas Roque (Baltimore Blast), Nick Perera (Ontario Fury)

ABOUT THE MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional arena soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico. The MASL is currently incorporated as a 501(c)6 not for profit corporation formed to promote the business and sport of arena soccer.

--MASLSoccer.com--

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 7, 2017

