MASL Team of the Week - Weeks Nine & Ten

January 4, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release





KANSAS CITY- The Holidays were kind to Major Arena Soccer League fans as they were treated to ten games of exciting arena soccer action! There were surprising upsets and records broken with these players shining throughout.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

Goalkeeper:

Brett Petricek (Cedar Rapids Rampage) - Petricek had the highest save percentage among the MASL's starters. His 15 saves were crucial in the Rampage's 13-2 win over the visiting Florida Tropics.

Defender:

Stephen Basso (Harrisburg Heat) - Basso scored a goal and had an assist as he led his team to their first victory over the Baltimore Blast since the franchise returned. For his efforts, he was also named the game's #1 Star.

Midfielders:

Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave) - The Milwaukee midfielder scored the first goal and last goals of the game, plus four more in between, as his team defeated the Chicago Mustangs on New Year's Eve.

Adrian Gutierrez (Turlock Express) - The Express remain undefeated at home in large part to Gutierrez. He scored 2 goals and an assist, and then helped out on the back end with a block.

Forwards:

Hewerton Moreira (Cedar Rapids Rampage) - Hewerton accounted for nearly half of his team scoring. He scored four goals and three assists for a total of seven points. The veteran forward has led his team to a 2-game lead in the MASL's Central Division.

Kraig Chiles (San Diego Sockers) - Chiles scored career goals number 299 and 300 with the San Diego on Friday night against the Ontario Fury. The two goals helped the team to claim the victory and increase their league on the Pacific Division. More importantly, they established Chiles as the greatest scorer in team history.

Honorable Mention:

Cameron Brown (Dallas Sidekicks), Leo Gibson (Kansas City Comets), Freddy Moojen (Florida Tropics), Anibal Echeverria (Turlock Express), Kenardo Forbes (Syracuse Silver Knights), Brandon Escoto (San Diego Sockers), Jonatan Santos (Cedar Rapids Rampage), Adriano dos Santos (Baltimore Blast), Chad Vandegriffe (Milwaukee Wave), Chris Toth (San Diego Sockers), Josh Lemos (Milwaukee Wave)

The MASL was formed in 2014 by teams from the Professional Arena Soccer League and Major Indoor Soccer League. The league represents the highest level of professional arena soccer in the world, and features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico.

