MASL Team of the Week - Week Thirteen

January 24, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release





MASL TEAM OF THE WEEK - WEEK THIRTEEN KANSAS CITY (Jan. 24, 2017) - Week Thirteen of the Major Arena Soccer League season was the busiest so far with 14 games on the schedule. Each game produced some memorable performances from some great players, with these players standing out among the rest.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

Goalkeeper:

Chris Toth (San Diego Sockers) - Chris Toth and the San Diego Sockers did what no other team in the MASL has so far this season. They kept the MASL's highest scoring team without a goal for 55 minutes. Toth saved 29 of the 31 shots he faced as they kept Sonora to their lowest scoring game of the year.

Defender:

Chad Vandegriffe (Milwaukee Wave) - Chad Vandegriffe blocked six shots and helped hold the Baltimore Blast to two goals in the Wave's win on Friday. The next day, he then turned around and added another block and an assist to help his team defeat the Ambush.

Midfielders:

Vahid Assadpour (Kansas City Comets) - Vahid Assadpour helped his team come back and win both games this weekend in dramatic fashion. Kansas City's captain had three goals and three assists in two games over the weekend.

Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave) - Ian Bennett continued his exciting 2017 campaign with a four goal weekend, scoring two goals in each of the Wave's games.

Forwards:

Taylor Bond (Chicago Mustangs) - Taylor Bond scored five goals this weekend, including four straight goals against Kansas City that nearly led his team to a win.

Leo Gibson (Kansas City Comets) - Leo Gibson kicked off the Comets four-goal rally against Syracuse on Friday night with an assist to Assadpour late in the final quarter. He finished that game with two goals and two assists, then added two more goals on Sunday to help in the Kansas City comeback victory against Chicago

Honorable Mention:

Brett Petricek (Cedar Rapids Rampage), Brian Harris (Kansas City Comets), Pablo Da Silva (Cedar Rapids Rampage), Ernesto Luna (Atletico Baja), Ephraim Beard (Chicago Mustangs), Ricardo Carvalho (Harrisburg Heat), Thiago Freitas (Harrisburg Heat), Felipe Gonzalez (San Diego Sockers), Tony Walls (Cedar Rapids Rampage), Hewerton Moreira (Cedar Rapids Rampage)

ABOUT THE MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional arena soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico. The MASL is currently incorporated as a 501(c)6 not for profit corporation formed to promote the business and sport of arena soccer.

--MASLSoccer.com--

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 24, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.