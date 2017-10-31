MASL TEAM OF THE WEEK - WEEK ONE

News Release

KANSAS CITY (OCTOBER 31, 2017) - The Major Arena Soccer League 2017-2018 Opening Weekend was filled with excitement and great performances. Although there were only two games, there was plenty of action to go around. These players stood above the crowd as they helped to launch their team's latest campaign.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

GOALKEEPER:

Josh Lemos (Milwaukee Wave) - Lemos showed no signs of a sophomore slump as he came up big for the Wave in their opening day win against the Stars.

DEFENSE:

Drew Ruggles (Milwaukee Wave) - Ruggles recorded an assist and several blocks as he helped fight off a ferocious attack from the rising Tacoma Stars

Ernesto Luna (El Paso Coyotes) - After falling behind to the Barracudas in the first quarter, Luna regrouped his team and helped to hold RGV to four goals and led the Coyotes to their first franchise win

MIDFIELD:

Christian Gutierrez (El Paso Coyotes) - Gutierrez scored 51 goals last season and he is on pace to match or surpass that this year. In his first match with his new team, Gutierrez scored four goals and an assist for the Coyotes.

FORWARDS:

Max Ferdinand (Milwaukee Wave) - Ferdinand was one of the more integral pieces of the Wave last year and has already set the bar high for this year. Max notched an assist early in the second half to Ian Bennett. Then, in overtime, Ferdinand collected the ball near midfield and drove through seemingly the entire Stars team on his way to the game-winning goal.

Alex Megson (Tacoma Stars) - Megson wasted no time in putting in his entry for Goal of the Year. With only four seconds remaining in regulation the veteran forward leapt backwards through the air and connected his bicycle kick shot for the equalizer.

