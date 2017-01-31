MASL Team of the Week - Week 14

KANSAS CITY (Jan. 31, 2017) - Each game in Week 14 provided some exciting moments, including four overtime matches and five games decided by one goal. Through it all, these players were selected as the best performers of the week.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

Goalkeeper:

Josh Lemos (Milwaukee Wave) - Josh Lemos continues to impress in his rookie season as his Milwaukee Wave have been steadily climbing the table. The goalkeeper made 15 saves against the high-powered Cedar Rapids offense for a .833 save percentage.

Defenders:

Adriano Dos Santos (Baltimore Blast) - Adriano Dos Santos helped his side hold their opponents to the lowest scoring output of the weekend. He had three blocks and helped to keep the Ambush to only three shots on goal and one goal allowed. To help the cause he also added two goals and an assist.

Midfielders:

Hiram Ruiz (Soles de Sonora) - Facing a strong Tacoma Stars team, Hiram Ruiz had his best game of the season. He scored his first hat trick and added two assists to his team's winning efforts.

Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave) - Multiple goal games have become a regular thing for Ian Bennett. He scored at least six goals for the third time this season. He also notched two assists as the Wave took down the Cedar Rapids Rampage at home.

Forwards:

Nick Perera (Ontario Fury) - Nick Perera was determined to see his team take home a victory on Friday night. He recorded assists on five of the first eight goals and scored two of his own, including the dramatic game-winning goal in overtime against the Dallas Sidekicks.

Moises Gonzalez (Syracuse Silver Knights) - Moises Gonzalez was a major factor in Syracuse's two-win weekend. With 21 seconds remaining in regulation, Gonzalez scored the equalizer against the Harrisburg Heat on Friday, sending the game into overtime. He wasted no time in the extra period as he scored the game-winning goal 31 seconds into overtime. He topped off his weekend with an assist on Sunday as the Silver Knights dismantled the visiting Chicago Mustangs.

Honorable Mention:

Bryan O'Quinn (Syracuse Silver Knights), Danny Waltman (Tacoma Stars), Alex Caceres (Ontario Fury), Darren Toby (Syracuse Silver Knights), Christian Gutierrez (Atletico Baja), Thiago Freitas(Harrisburg Heat), Daniel Villela (Atletico Baja), Vini Dantas (Baltimore Blast), Slavisa Ubiparipovic (Syracuse Silver Knights), Ramone Palmer (Kansas City Comets)

